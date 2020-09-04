 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O Street shut down as crews work to repair gas leak
View Comments
editor's pick alert

O Street shut down as crews work to repair gas leak

{{featured_button_text}}

A stretch of O Street remains closed to allow Black Hills Energy crews to repair a gas main break.

Technicians have determined that repairs need to be made to a gas main on the south side of the street near 34th and O streets. Due to the nature of the repairs and the size of the gas main, traffic in the westbound lanes from 33rd to 40th and in the eastbound lanes from 33rd to 35th streets will be closed for the foreseeable future, the utility said.

Five businesses in the area were evacuated while the leak was being investigated, but they have been allowed to return. No Black Hills customers have lost service as a result of the leak.

To complete the repairs safely, technicians will perform a normal procedure releasing the natural gas from the main. Residents in the area will smell natural gas and hear a loud noise similar to a jet engine while the gas is being released.

“We appreciate an area business owner taking the safe step of reporting a suspected natural gas odor and the partnership of Lincoln Fire and Rescue to ensure the safety of the area while our team completes the leak investigation and makes repairs,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

StarTran bus hits Lincoln bicyclist
Review of 10 in-custody deaths finds no wrongdoing
Lincoln police use Taser on man resisting arrest

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Public safety logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News