O Street shut down as crews work to repair gas leak

A stretch of O Street remains closed to allow Black Hills Energy crews to repair a gas main break.

Technicians have determined that repairs need to be made to a gas main on the south side of the street near 34th and O streets. Due to the nature of the repairs and the size of the gas main, traffic in the westbound lanes from 33rd to 40th and in the eastbound lanes from 33rd to 35th streets will be closed for the foreseeable future, the utility said.

Five businesses in the area were evacuated while the leak was being investigated, but they have been allowed to return. No Black Hills customers have lost service as a result of the leak.

To complete the repairs safely, technicians will perform a normal procedure releasing the natural gas from the main. Residents in the area will smell natural gas and hear a loud noise similar to a jet engine while the gas is being released.