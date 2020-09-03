 Skip to main content
O Street shut down as crews check out reported gas leak
O Street will be closed between 33rd and 35th streets to allow crews to investigate reports of a possible gas leak.

In a news release, Black Hills Energy said crews will work as quickly as possible to determine if there is a leak, make repairs and reopen O Street to traffic.

