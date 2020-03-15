NU Extension brings new, young energy to rural communities

Rural Nebraskans have always had to adapt to changing agricultural trends, and Nebraska Extension is helping them now more than ever by hiring new, young and energetic employees.
Charles Hibberd, dean of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, said the program is working to more effectively reach the needs of Nebraskans by building communities and helping to implement innovative solutions to rising challenges.
Half of Extension field-based faculty in the state have been on the job for less than five years, Hibberd said, which he believes is injecting the program with energy and new ideas.
“This is a youth movement that is bringing incredible talent into this organization,” Hibberd said during UNL’s 2020 State of Our University address. “We want to take care of these folks and give them an opportunity to be successful."
Hibberd said the new Extension employees are being asked to connect and commit to their communities, build relationships and ask how things might be done better in the future. He stressed it was important for Extension to work alongside communities to find ways to strengthen them.
“I’ve always believed that we should never go into a community and do it to them,” Hibberd said. “We should go into a community, ask lots of questions, and do it with them. That is what engagement is all about.”
Erin Laborie, 28, is an Extension educator in Furnas County who specializes in beef production. She oversees 10 counties in southwestern Nebraska, acting as a bridge between the university and beef producers.
Laborie said she works to educate beef producers in cattle nutrition and management, providing information and connecting them to resources through educational programs.
Laborie has a master's degree from South Dakota State University in animal science, and she said she will have been working for Extension five years in September. She said she grew up participating in 4-H, where her interest in animal science began.
New ideas in the program mostly surround changes in how information is distributed to agricultural workers, Laborie said. She said Extension has turned to using the internet and social media, in addition to office visits and physical copies.
The help Extension offers to people depends on the season, weather and markets, Laborie said, and it also incorporates new university research that could be useful.
Listening to voices involved with Extension for a long time is still important, Laborie said, both within the program and from the people it helps.
Karly Black, 34, is an engagement zone coordinator for Extension in Southeast Nebraska. She said she works to organize ideas and find new ways to reach and educate the people of Nebraska.
Originally from Omaha, Black traveled across the country with her husband, who served in the military. After some time away, however, she said they decided they needed to come back to the Midwest.
“We really missed a small community feel.” she said.
Upon returning, she said, she began working for Nebraska Extension at about the same time Hibberd took over the program. She said that the new ideas in the organization were exciting, and that there was energy behind helping Extension change directions.
“I was able to come in and ride that wave of change,” she said.
While it was initially difficult to break into a new rural community, Black said she’s found it rewarding.
Black said Extension’s efforts focus on collaboration and that younger employees communicate with older ones for guidance and context.
“We have a pretty good culture of thinking like a team,” she said.
