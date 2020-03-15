NU Extension brings new, young energy to rural communities

Rural Nebraskans have always had to adapt to changing agricultural trends, and Nebraska Extension is helping them now more than ever by hiring new, young and energetic employees.

Charles Hibberd, dean of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, said the program is working to more effectively reach the needs of Nebraskans by building communities and helping to implement innovative solutions to rising challenges.

Half of Extension field-based faculty in the state have been on the job for less than five years, Hibberd said, which he believes is injecting the program with energy and new ideas.

“This is a youth movement that is bringing incredible talent into this organization,” Hibberd said during UNL’s 2020 State of Our University address. “We want to take care of these folks and give them an opportunity to be successful."

Hibberd said the new Extension employees are being asked to connect and commit to their communities, build relationships and ask how things might be done better in the future. He stressed it was important for Extension to work alongside communities to find ways to strengthen them.