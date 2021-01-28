NRD board seeking replacement member

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill the Subdistrict 10 seat previously occupied by Karen Amen, who resigned earlier this month citing personal reasons.

Applicants for the post — which runs through 2022 — must live in Subdistrict 10 and be a registered voter. The south-central Lincoln subdistrict extends approximately from A Street to Pine Lake Road between 14th and 27th streets and includes areas from A to Pioneers between First and 48th streets.

Candidates must submit a letter of application and qualifications to the NRD by Feb. 19. Selected candidates will be interviewed virtually by the board’s executive subcommittee, which will make a recommendation to the full board. The board plans to fill the vacancy March 17.

Send application letters to kbuntemeyer@lpsnrd.org, or mail them to: Board of Directors, Lower Platte South NRD, P.O. Box 83581, Lincoln, NE 68501-3581.

