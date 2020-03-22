Notice to our subscribers regarding COVID-19
Notice to our subscribers regarding COVID-19

  • Updated

To our subscribers,

The safety and well-being of those in our community is our highest priority. We’re closely monitoring the latest information on COVID-19 and are being diligent in having our employees and carriers follow the recommendations established by the World Health Organization.

According to WHO, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.” Also among the WHO recommendations is to, “keep informed and follow the advice of the local health authorities."

One important way to stay informed is by reading your daily newspaper. Thank you for your support as we continue to deliver timely and accurate news and information to you in these difficult times.

And if you haven’t done it, check out the E-edition, our replica of the daily newspaper in electronic form. It’s at journalstar.com/eedition. (For non-subscribers, we have a free trial for you to try through April 3.)

