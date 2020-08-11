'Not like anything ever' — Husker fans, businesses, city ponder effects of silenced season

Imagine what Lincoln would look like if the sea of red dried up during the first fall in 13 decades without Nebraska football.
Like a dozen consecutive bye weeks.
No sidewalks spilling over with red-clad fans, no tailgate parties, no packed parking lots always trying to squeeze in one more, no scalpers, no gridlock or Go Big Reds!, no ever-optimistic score predictions on the Melichar's 66 sign.
Instead, a very costly quiet.
At his news conference Monday, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he wanted to skip past the economic impacts of no games, but he estimated them anyway: an $80 million to $120 million hit to the university’s athletic department; upward of $300 million in losses for the city; hundreds of more millions statewide.
And there are other costs, harder to measure, in a city and state that sets its calendars and clocks to kickoff, and all of the rituals and rhythms surrounding it.
“I’m sitting here in mourning,” said Tracey Scissors-Domgard. “I feel bad for everybody. I feel bad for the players, I feel bad for the coaches, and I feel bad for the staff. This is not like anything ever.”
Her season tickets have been in her family for 60 years; she inherited them from her uncle. But she and her husband, Tim, decided Sunday not to hold onto them this year, and instead wait until next year to return to their seats.
“It would be super-hypocritical on my part to sit in a stadium,” she said. “We’re not of the age where it would be a healthy decision for us.”
But she’ll miss the tradition — tailgating with family and friends at the top of the 14th and Avery streets garage — and she worries about the pain businesses that rely on the fan base will feel if the season never kicks off.
It’s such a sad situation, she said. “But in the big scheme of things, all of that history is nothing when it comes down to people’s health and welfare.”
Bob Stephens remembers watching from the knothole section — 25 cents a game — as a fifth grader. That was 60 years ago.
Now he owns a downtown lot where he sells Saturday tailgate spaces, and where he parks his 37-foot Husker-themed RV, slides out his side-mounted mobile kitchen and fires up his gas grill.
Stephens has been a regular downtown, and at Memorial Stadium, for 30 years, and hasn’t missed a game in 20 years.
He doesn’t want to start now. “It’s still important to me. I would go even if I had to wear a mask and sweat.”
He’s not the type of fan who knows all the nuances of a play. But he likes to watch the game, and even more, playing a part on gameday.
“It’s about being there, and the tradition of it.”
Nearly a quarter-century ago, Lincoln author Joe Starita wrote the book about gameday, “The Fans of Memorial Stadium.”
He and photographer Tom Tidball spent the 1995 season following fans before the games, and into their seats, recording all of the rites that defined a football Saturday in downtown Lincoln.
He thought about that book, and the notion of a silenced season, Monday.
“For Lincoln to be bereft of a Red October Sea swamping Memorial Stadium is like Rome without the Coliseum, Paris without the Eiffel Tower, London without the London Bridge,” he said. “It's an identity issue. Come autumn, people staring into a mirror — not seeing an N tattooed on their cheek, a Husker cap on their crown, a Throw the Bones shirt crossing their chest — will be confronted with a haunting question: "Who Am I?’"
And others will be confronted with: What will this cost?
‘Repercussions across the state’
If the season is canceled, it would be devastating to bar and restaurant owners, especially those downtown.
Husker football Saturdays are "why you open up a bar in Lincoln, Nebraska," said Eric Marsh, who owns Longwells in the Railyard.
"You live for those seven Saturdays a year.”
His revenue on home game Saturdays is about 50 times more than an average weekday, Marsh said.
"It's the money that allows us to make it through the rest of the year.”
Health measures aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic — mandating masks, social distancing and that customers stay seated — have already cut into his business.
A canceled season would force him to "try to figure out how you're going to make it through to the next football season."
He hopes Nebraska finds a way to play at least a few games this fall.
"I'm not giving up on the football season until it's Dec. 5 and they haven't played a game," he said.
It's not just bar and restaurant owners who would see a big hit, though.
With Big Ten's decision in the balance, Husker coach Frost swings big in making case for fall season
Barb Ballard, who owns the From Nebraska Gift Shop with her husband, Jim, spent most of Monday trying to cancel or postpone merchandise orders after the "gut-punch" stream of social media posts that the Big Ten Conference was likely canceling fall football.
The shop at Eighth and Q streets just doubled its size and added a cider house and mercantile store.
The store sees a significant boost on football Saturdays — typically 50% more than regular Saturdays — especially from opposing fans drawn to its Nebraska-themed memorabilia.
That increase is even more important this year: The store’s sales fell by 90% in March and April, and only recently rebounded to about 50% of normal.
"Without Nebraska football, September and early October, until we can gear up for Christmas sales, is going to be pretty bleak for us," Ballard said.
While downtown businesses will feel the brunt of the economic effects, no football this fall would have ripple effects across the city on bars and restaurants, hotels and other businesses, said Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall.
A 2014 study done by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Bureau of Business Research found Nebraska athletics, as a whole, had a $245.5 million economic impact on the city, supporting more than 3,400 jobs and $87 million in worker income. The numbers for football alone (based on eight home games, plus the Spring Game) were $44.8 million in spending outside the stadium, supporting $14.8 million in wages.
"Nobody escapes this," Birdsall said.
And it's not just Lincoln that will feel the effects, she said.
"This has repercussions across the state."
Direct hit to city budget
Based on the 2014 UNL study, each home football game sends an estimated $260,000 in tax revenue to the city, Lincoln City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman said. That includes sales and gas tax, and other funds.
Even parking revenue could take a hit: The 2019 season delivered nearly $1.1 million in parking revenue to city coffers, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.
When the city prepared its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, its finance staff estimated sales tax revenue conservatively, Kauffman said. If there were games, there was no guarantee there would be fans in the stands.
The proposed budget accounts for a downturn in Husker football revenue, he said, but it remained unclear whether it sees a boost in the spring if the season is moved.
“There’s so many unknowns,” Kauffman said.
Meet the Most Intriguing Huskers of 2020
In a year where newcomers will be counted on, juco WR Omar Manning tops Most Intriguing Huskers list
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players.
No. 1, Omar Manning, WR, jr.
At last, we come to the top of the Most Intriguing Huskers list for 2020. This year's choice has been a source of intrigue for Nebraska and Husker fans since last summer.
That's when junior college wide receiver Omar Manning first officially visited Nebraska. He came to town with a host of other players and eventually committed to NU, though the Huskers had to wait through interest from other teams and academic hurdles before Manning signed in December and then arrived on campus in June.
The baseline for the interest in Manning is because he, physically, is a player Nebraska has not had in recent years. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the Texas native is an imposing pass-catcher. Make no mistake about it, though, Manning isn't just a big body. He's been clocked in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash and averaged more than 20 yards per reception across a pair of seasons at Kilgore (Texas) College.
On top of the obvious physical package, the interest here is only furthered by the fact that the Huskers are going to have to rely on newcomers in general in their receiving corps. Beyond sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson, the group is an extremely inexperienced one.
All of that doesn't mean that Manning will be able to just step in and know all of the intricacies of the offense or that there isn't a steep learning curve still ahead of him to go from dominant junior college player to impact Big Ten target. It does, however, seem clear that he is going to be counted on heavily, just as juco running back Dedrick Mills was in 2019.
If that doesn't convince you, just keep in mind what head coach Scott Frost said back in December when NU received Manning's National Letter of Intent.
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 2, QB Luke McCaffrey
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 2, Luke McCaffrey, QB, rfr.
If you're looking for a good recipe to gin up intrigue, it's good to have a combination of ingredients. You want to have enough of a known quantity to ensure that you're not fully imagining things and you want enough unknown and potential that the imagination part still has plenty of room to work.
That's pretty much the situation for Nebraska redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey heading into his second year in the program, and it's why he checks in No. 2 on this list, one spot ahead of junior Adrian Martinez, the heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job.
McCaffrey flashed in a big way during his limited playing time in 2019. He ran the ball well against Indiana. He provided a big-time spark with a touchdown pass against Iowa. And he showed, even in being limited in order to preserve his redshirt, the ability to do a lot of different things. Heck, he lined up at receiver and hauled in a low throw for a 12-yard gain.
While quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and head coach Scott Frost have remained adamant that McCaffrey's long-term future is at quarterback — Verduzco was asked this spring what his reaction to people continuing to bring up receiver and McCaffrey in the same sentence and he said, "Aside from smoke coming from my ears and that sort of thing?" — the possibility for variety certainly does exist.
McCaffrey, after all, is one of the very best athletes on the team. He's regularly cited among the fastest and he has a diverse skill set. That doesn't mean he's going to play receiver regularly, but it does give Frost and company some creative license to figure out how to use him. Now that the redshirt year is gone, they can use him as much as they want.
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No 3, QB Adrian Martinez
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 3, Adrian Martinez, QB, jr.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost recently offered a rather straightforward assessment of why he thinks Martinez will improve on his disappointing 2019 season.
"I think it's just his mindset and his approach," the coach said. "He came in his first year (2018) and had to compete for that spot, and he looked like a competitor every single day in practice."
Martinez's mindset carried into competition as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Californian averaged a school-record 295.1 yards of total offense per game and was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
"Year 2, because of the situation, I think he was able to put it in cruise control a little more, and I think that showed up on the field a little bit," Frost said. "That's not to put everything on him. There's a lot of things he couldn't control. But I don't think he'll be lax in his preparation ever again."
After completing 64.6% of his passes as a true freshman, Martinez dipped to 59.4% last season. After averaging 237.9 passing yards per game in 2018, he averaged 195.6 in 2019.
Martinez seemed to lose some of his speed last season — that part showed up before he injured his knee Oct. 5 against Northwestern — although his yards per attempt dipped only slightly, from 4.5 to 4.3.
"Adrian's prepped and primed to have a good year," Frost said. "I think a lot came at him fast last season. He was playing through some injury, and I've said this, but we need to be a lot better around him."
Martinez, who underwent offseason surgery on his left (nonthrowing) shoulder, faces competition for the job from redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, who made a sizable impression in four games last year.
Meanwhile, for Martinez, it was just a rough year all around. But Frost likes where Martinez is at mentally, and the quarterback surely would benefit from feeling better physically.
What's more, we're guessing he won't be in cruise control this season.
— Steven M. Sipple
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 4, DL Ty Robinson
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 4, Ty Robinson, DL, rfr.
At this stage of the college football calendar — even in a normal year, which this assuredly is not — it would be difficult to make a case that defensive lineman Ty Robinson is the most important player on Nebraska's 2020 defense.
The group has potentially seven starters, including multi-year regulars like Dicaprio Bootle and Ben Stille, a promising bounce-back candidate in Deontai Williams, a pair of inside linebackers in the middle of the defense and more.
Most intriguing, though? That's where you can make a compelling argument for the redshirt freshman that dons No. 99.
☠️☠️BlackShirts Monster Monday☠️☠️ Dline doing the Hard work. #nebraskastrong @HuskerFBNation @TyRobinson2124 pic.twitter.com/cWkC4E1q3O— Zachary Duval (@zduval1) July 20, 2020
There are multiple reasons why Robinson draws so much interest. First is the promise. He held his own in limited action in 2019 and is up to somewhere around 325 pounds, according to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. He's essentially what defensive coordinator Erik Chinander wants in a lineman framewise, which is why NU worked so hard to beat out USC, Alabama and many others for his services.
Then there's the uncertainty up front. Tuioti has options to sort through, but there are no surefire game-tilters in the bunch. Robinson is perhaps the most likely candidate, even given his young age and the fact that he's been on campus a shade more than a year at a spot that often takes a lot of development.
"Very excited about Ty," Tuioti said in a recent radio appearance. "I think he's going to be a very special player by the time he's done. I know that's putting a lot on him right now, but he has that demeanor. He's got that want-to. And he's doing everything he can right now to get himself in position where he can take a lot of snaps for us this upcoming season.
Sounds pretty intriguing.
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 5, center Cameron Jurgens
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 5, Cameron Jurgens, C, soph.
There's something important to ponder as you mull Jurgens' potential for major improvement in 2020.
“We got him essentially a week and a half (of practice time) before South Alabama,” said Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin, referring to the 2019 season opener. “No discredit to the guys he was fighting against, but he was head and shoulders above the next guy."
That statement alone speaks to Jurgens' enormous athleticism.
“We made the transition to center with him (in October 2018) and then he messed up his foot, so we didn’t get an opportunity to work with him the latter part of the season and into the offseason," said Austin, who also serves as run game coordinator. "Then he broke his foot again in the summer time, the other foot, so not only was it a position switch and youth (but also) the weight gain part of it. There were so many things that were basically working against us. The biggest thing was keeping him healthy all year. That was awesome in and of its own self. That allowed him to get those reps, those much-needed reps at full speed that he needed to continue to evolve.”
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has spoken freely about the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Jurgens' potential to become a force in the college game. If that's going to happen, you have to think you'll start seeing signs of it this season, provided there is a season.
When NU coaches addressed media in the spring, they praised Jurgens' overall progress. For one, his comfort level with quarterback Adrian Martinez evolved. The main thing Austin noticed was more communication between Jurgens and Martinez after a series of plays, or — as Austin puts it — after a "rack of plays."
"They'll be talking about what just happened, and that's a big deal because you're quickly coaching yourself and getting better in that gap of time between when you go off the field and it's time to go back in," Austin said. "That's a big deal."
How big? Guess that's part of the intrigue.
— Steven M. Sipple
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 6, TE Travis Vokolek
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 6, Travis Vokolek, TE, jr.
When Nebraska filled its final scholarship for the 2019 class just more than one year ago, you might have been justified if you at least took a moment and thought, "Huh, a tight end?"
That, of course, was Travis Vokolek, who transferred to Nebraska from Rutgers last summer and, in the process, joined a position group already long on experience and getting older with now-senior Jack Stoll and juniors Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal.
Vokolek, though, in the eyes of the Husker coaching staff, was simply too good to turn down. He's listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds and had a reputation at Rutgers of being a dynamic threat in the passing game. The only problem? Rutgers didn't really have one.
With a year of acclimatizing under his belt in Lincoln, the Missouri native who wanted to play for the Huskers out of high school will have a chance make an impact on the Nebraska offense.
"Guys get out of redshirt years kind of what they put into them," head coach Scott Frost said in March. "There's some guys who put it in cruise control and don't get a lot out of it and other guys who work to learn it and get better. I think Travis has improved since the day he got on campus."
The competition will be stiff, of course, with Stoll, Allen and Rafdal all back, but NU struggled in the red zone and finding consistent targets behind since-departed receiver JD Spielman a year ago was a challenge.
The intrigue with Vokolek only begins with the question of whether he can help rectify either or both of those issues. If he does, what else is possible?
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 7, ILB Nick Henrich
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 7, Nick Henrich, ILB, rfr.
Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud says he's long been impressed with Henrich, dating to the player's days at Omaha Burke.
It's easy to understand why Henrich grabbed Ruud's attention back then.
In three seasons at Burke, Henrich recorded 273 tackles, including an eye-popping 67 for losses. Add in 20½ sacks and it's easy see why he was a consensus choice by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN as the state's top prospect. Rivals ranked him as the No. 6 outside linebacker recruit in the nation and the No. 127 player overall, while 247Sports listed him as the nation’s No. 88 overall player and its No. 6 inside linebacker prospect.
Upon arriving at Nebraska during the spring of 2019, Henrich again impressed Ruud. But Henrich suffered an injury and played only one game last season, against Wisconsin in mid-November. He played only on special teams.
Now, though, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete is at full strength and trying to crack a rotation that starts with the senior tandem of Collin Miller and Will Honas.
"It was a big disappointment not only for him, but for us, too, that he got injured in spring practice (in 2019) because you saw him really start to come on when he got hurt in spring," Ruud said last week during an interview on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program. "He's had a full year or so to really recover from that surgery and he's 100% full-go.
"He's gained 25 pounds since he's been here and he's a guy I've always been extremely high on, ever since watching his high school tape. He's as advertised, and now it's just a matter of him continuing to push and continuing to develop."
Ruud prefers to have four inside linebackers playing regularly. Henrich clearly has a chance to be a mainstay in the rotation.
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 8, WR Wan'Dale Robinson
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 8, Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, soph.
Robinson looked toward the heavens and pounded his chest.
It was last September in Champaign, Illinois. About 6½ minutes remained in Nebraska's game against Illinois when Robinson looked up to the sky and pounded his fists on his jersey number. He wanted this one bad. Ninety seconds earlier, the cat-quick rookie had scored the touchdown that gave his team a 42-38 lead, its first of the game.
Bottom line, Robinson emerged in a big way that night. His team leaned on him hard during the second half and he responded like, well, a future star. He ended the season with 40 receptions for 443 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 340 yards and three scores.
Let's be real, even bigger things are expected from Robinson this season, if there is a season.
"His football intelligence blows me away, just talking to him and how easily he picks things up," Nebraska offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick said earlier this week on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program. "He can learn on video. You tell him one thing, and he can go out and do it with not a lot of reps."
Although Robinson is a true sophomore, he's already a leader both vocally and by example.
"That's going to be huge for our whole offense," Lubick said.
At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Robinson packs a punch when going into contact. But he endured quite a pounding last season. So look for Nebraska coaches to be mindful of how much they give him the ball, and in what sort of situations. In that regard, Husker fans no doubt are excited about the arrival of what appears to be a talented set of true freshman receivers, not to mention 6-4, 225-pound juco transfer Omar Manning.
Manning and Robinson in the same lineup. Yeah, that seems intriguing.
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 9, RT Bryce Benhart
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 9, Bryce Benhart, RT, rfr.
If it's not clear already, Nebraska's redshirt freshman class is pretty darn intriguing.
It's possible that none will be asked to step into a bigger role right off the bat in 2020 than the biggest member of the class himself, Bryce Benhart.
The 6-foot-9, 310-pound offensive lineman is the odds-on favorite to start the season at right tackle for Nebraska. In fact, head coach Scott Frost confirmed that NU is working multi-year starter Matt Farniok primarily at right guard to have a veteran presence next to a potential first-year starter in Benhart.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was a talented high school wrestler and then got his feet wet as a freshman by playing in three games and traveling to all five road games. He played against Northern Illinois, Maryland and Wisconsin.
A former four-star recruit, Benhart could ultimately end up not being quite ready for a full-time starting job, but given the bizarre nature of the offseason, it's unlikely offensive line coach Greg Austin and Frost would put him out there in a sink-or-swim setup if they didn't think he was going to swim sooner rather than later.
Benhart is just one piece of an intriguing young offensive line group that includes presumptive No. 2 left tackle Brant Banks, center Cameron Jurgens, guard Ethan Piper, freshman Turner Corcoran and several others.
— Parker Gabriel
BALL IN BIG TEN COURT
Ready or not, Saturday is Aug. 1. For college football followers, the flip of the calendar brings a heightened sense of urgency to reach some sort of conclusion on the structure of the pandemic-shifted season.
We know the Big Ten is planning on a league-only schedule. But how many games? When will it start? Will it start? You know, those types of things.
Several reports from across the country give an idea of when Power Five conferences aim to open their football seasons. For example, the Big 12 is reportedly eyeing a Week 0 start. The Pac-12? Week 3. The ACC on Wednesday finalized a plan that starts the weekend of Sept. 12, which is considered Week 2 of the original schedule.
In that regard, the ball is in the Big Ten's court. Parker Gabriel's Driving for 6 is an all-encompassing edition, beginning with a sense of where the Big Ten currently stands.
(Hint: No need to double-check your TV subscription for Big Ten Network just yet).
Check out the story below:
HUSKER WOMEN SECURE COMMIT
The Nebraska women's basketball team secured its first known commit for the 2022 class in Callin Hake, a junior-to-be in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Consider this: Hake is her high school's all-time leading scorer. Yes, in two seasons.
Brent C. Wagner caught up with Hake, who says she "loved" her visit to the Nebraska campus before the pandemic halted recruiting.
Hear from Hake and her club team coach, and watch her highlight tape below:
HUSKERS EYE SECOND THUNDERBIRD TE
Kaden Helms announced he holds a Nebraska offer, marking the fourth known offer the Huskers have extended for the 2022 class.
Helms is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end from Bellevue West. If that sounds familiar, it's because it is. The Huskers have already offered his high school teammate, Micah Riley, who is also a tight end.
Helms says he regularly hears from Nebraska, and has developed a relationship with Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.
More on Helms below:
ACC MAKES FIRST MOVE
The ACC became the first Power Five school to finalize a football schedule this fall, moving to a 11-game schedule that includes Notre Dame.
All ACC schools will play 10 conference games plus one nonconference opponent of their choosing after the league's board of directors voted Wednesday to proceed.
The official ACC Twitter account released the schedule in a nifty graphic. Check it out below:
The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced.— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020
More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 10, DB Myles Farmer
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 10, Myles Farmer, S, rfr.
There are many ways for intrigue to bubble up.
Having your position coach say at the beginning of the spring that you're one of the most talented players at your position? Yeah, that will do it.
That's what happened back in March when secondary coach Travis Fisher was explaining what had him excited about redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer.
“Did I want to play Myles Farmer (in 2019)? Yeah, sure did. A whole bunch,” Fisher said. “… Myles Farmer is one of the top guys, I think, on the team. A guy like that, you really want to make sure he has everything he needs before he steps on the field. Because if he is struggling with this or struggling with that or struggling with weight, you don’t want to throw him out there just because he’s Myles Farmer. You want to make sure he’s ready."
Farmer is the biggest member of Nebraska's secondary at 6-foot-3 and 200-plus pounds. He isn't even necessarily a sure bet to break into the rotation early in the 2020 season because of the senior pair of Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke at safety and the ability for senior Dicaprio Bootle and junior Cam Taylor-Britt to play back there if necessary, too.
But Fisher and the Huskers have been sky high on Farmer's talent ever since he arrived from Westlake High in Atlanta. He's going to get his chance sooner or later, and that carries with it a big dose of intrigue.
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 11, WR Alante Brown
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 11, Alante Brown, WR, fr.
Alante Brown was one of the final additions to Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. He made an official visit in November, hosted former Husker offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters on a home visit the first day of the December contact period and picked the Huskers in a National Signing Day announcement on the Big Ten Network.
The Chicago native, however, was one of the first 2020 players to make his presence felt on campus.
A mid-year enrollee after playing a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More in Connecticut, Brown impressed in winter conditioning and then earned head coach Scott Frost's attention when he took a slant route and turned it into a touchdown on the first day of spring practice.
"It was a pretty sight," Frost said then. "I think Alante's the type of guy we want in this offense, the guy who can play inside receiver slot, play in the backfield if you need him. He's going to give us some versatility. He's got a lot to learn and a long way to go just like a lot of us, but I think the early signs are positive."
Spring ball is just one small step and this year lasted only two practices, but Brown's name keeps coming up as someone to watch early on.
Then, there's the positional need, an area that's been well-covered at this point in the offseason. Frost has made it clear the Huskers will count on newcomers at receiver. Freshman William Nixon posted to social media that he's recovering from knee surgery, so the four remaining are Brown, Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts and Omar Manning.
Brown, of course, is the only one who's been on campus since January. That might matter a little less given the circumstances this offseason, but don't discount the value of being around even during the shutdown.
Maybe one of the last guys to join the class will be one of the first to make an impact on the field in the fall, too.
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 12, ILB Luke Reimer
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 12, Luke Reimer, ILB, so.
Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud likes to say that every college football player "clicks" at some point relatively early in his career.
It's the point in time where a player stops thinking and just is able to cut loose and play fast.
If you'd have drawn up a list of players expected to "click" quickly last year, a walk-on linebacker who played a bunch of different positions as a relatively unheralded high school player at Lincoln North Star might not have been high on the list.
Luke Reimer, though, burst onto the scene. By the second week of preseason camp, Ruud and teammates were raving about him. He had a bit of an injury setback, but eventually played in 10 games, becoming one of only four players in his class not to redshirt.
At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Reimer spent much of the shutdown working with local speed trainer Christopher Slatt. Along with redshirt Nick Henrich, Reimer is in perhaps the best position out of NU's young linebacking group to break into a real rotation alongside seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas.
Yeah, he's a walk-on, but he's already made plenty of noise.
"He’s a stud, man,” former Husker and second-year Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford said this spring. “He’s going to be a really good player. That kid is rocked up out of his mind and he’s a freak athlete.”
Ruud knew it almost right away. Now Reimer will get a chance to build on a reputation that's already strong within the Husker program.
"I think he can be a big-time player in this conference," Ruud said.
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 13, WR/TE Chris Hickman
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 13, Chris Hickman, WR/TE, rfr.
Hickman, an intriguing player?
Well, consider what Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton said about him last August.
“He’s not scared to take on a 300-pound kid, and when a kid’s doing that right there, you know they’re going to end up being a good football player,” the coach said. “He’s worked extremely hard. Now, he knows he’s got a long way to go to get his body where it needs to be, but he makes up for it with his tenacity at the point of attack and his fearlessness when he gets there. That’s one of the things (head coach Scott) Frost and the rest of the assistants have seen.”
Frost wasn't overly thrilled with all of his receivers' perimeter blocking last season. That evidently won't be an issue with the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Hickman, who can play both tight end and wide receiver. He first appeared on the depth chart as a wide receiver last November. His size at that position is obviously intriguing.
Nebraska had a smallish receiver corps last season. That should change in 2020 because of not only Hickman, but also because of the arrivals of 6-4, 225-pound Omar Manning from Kilgore (Texas) Community College and 6-2, 200-pound Zavier Betts from Bellevue West.
A graduate of Omaha Burke, Hickman appeared in four games in 2019, earning playing time at both tight end and wide receiver. He played more than half of Nebraska's offensive snaps in a late-season game at Maryland and also saw action in the season finale against Iowa.
Hickman’s stat-sheet production last season was modest to say the least — one catch for no gain — but look for that to change dramatically in 2020.
"He’s a competitor, he wants to win in everything he does and he’s a confident young man,” Burke coach Paul Limongi said.
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 14, DB Deontai Williams
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 14, Deontai Williams, DB, sr.
In case you've forgotten about Williams, allow Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher to remind you of his prowess.
"Deontai, today he’s a grown man," Fisher said last week on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program. "He’s exactly like (Husker senior corner) Dicaprio Bootle as far as everything you ask him to do, three or four times (a day) working out, looking like a beast and moving like a rocket when he’s running around. He picked up weight. He's strong. He looks like a pro.
"Very happy with Deontai as far as where he’s at today. If football games started today, he'd be ready to go.”
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety, Williams went down with a season-ending injury in Nebraska's season-opener last fall, missing the final 11-plus games. His injury meant Fisher had to shuffle personnel in the secondary. This year, if a season is played, look for Williams to be a regular starter — and look for him to make explosive plays.
Moves like a rocket? Yeah, that seems intriguing.
A transfer from Jones County (Mississippi) Community College, Williams made an immediate impact for Nebraska in 2018, his first season in the program. He appeared in every game (with one start) while forcing two fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up two more. He finished with a total of 23 tackles, including four in a late-season game at Ohio State.
He's known as a big hitter. He prides himself on it.
"I call myself a sniper," Williams told our Parker Gabriel upon committing to Nebraska in December 2017. "That’s what I do, I'm just sniping people on the field. One-shot kill. I’m very vicious and very aggressive. I’m an aggressive player and I feel like I have that dog in me. You can’t teach somebody to be a dog. You just either have that in you or you don’t."
Most people would agree Nebraska's defense could use some more dogs.
— Steven M. Sipple
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 15, DB Cam Taylor-Britt
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 15, Cam Taylor-Britt, Jr., DB
The last we saw of Taylor-Britt, back in March, he showed up to a spring practice news conference wearing a sweatshirt that said: "Humble over hype."
Seems he's a tone-setter both off the field and on it.
There's no question about his on-field prowess.
Last season, the 6-foot, 215-pound Alabama native played 538 snaps at corner, nickel and safety, as well as 112 on special teams. That computes to about 60 snaps per game. That suggests high value. His versatility also is valuable. Although he's best off playing cornerback, he started seven games at safety last season to help offset Deontai Williams' season-ending injury suffered in the opener.
With Williams now back in the fold, look for Taylor-Britt to spend all his time at corner.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander obviously thinks highly of Taylor-Britt, both as a corner and safety.
However, "I think he's a really, really, really good corner,” Chinander said. “Really good corners, when you got to put them at safety, that's not a good deal because the corners are too valuable. Depending on what you're doing with that nickel job, a slot corner can be just as valuable as an island corner.
“He can play corner and he can play in that slot if he needs to.”
You don't have to be Bill Belichick to notice Taylor-Britt's ability as a hitter. His four forced fumbles last season ranked third nationally and tied for the most by a Husker since 1999.
"I don't know if everybody understands how much he helped us last year by moving to safety,” Chinander said. “Cam was really good, but he had only played corner and nickel throughout spring, fall camp and then he gets moved to safety.”
Think how much better he may become by playing exclusively at his more natural position.
Yes, intriguing.
— Steven M. Sipple
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 17, ILB Keyshawn Greene
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.
A good reminder here that just because a player is on the Most Intriguing list doesn’t mean he should be expected to necessarily be making big waves from Day 1 in 2020. That’s Keyshawn Greene, a player who arrived this summer as a true freshman and might well need some physical development, but who its hard not to squint and wonder what might be in store.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound inside linebacker was long committed to Florida State before, in the midst of coaching turmoil there last fall, he got on an airplane for the first time in his life and took an official visit to NU. That led to a commitment and what on paper looks like a heck of a steal out of the Sunshine State for the Huskers.
“You can’t bank on those every year because he was committed to Florida State and a coaching change happened and it opened his eyes a little bit,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said this spring. “… Getting a guy like that that’s a football guy first and then is an extremely versatile athlete, that was a huge win for us.”
Greene can flat-out run. He clocked a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at a camp in Florida and was considered one of the fastest linebackers in the Southeast for the 2020 class. This week, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander mentioned him among a group he hopes can make the Huskers five or six deep at inside linebacker. That would be a nice first step. The central source for the intrigue here isn’t so much what the depth chart looks like the first week of September this year, but rather that athletes like Greene have been the exception rather than the rule in Lincoln in recent years.
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 19, OLB Blaise Gunnerson
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr.
The questions about Blaise Gunnerson as they pertain to the 2020 Nebraska football team are easy enough to list. Yeah, he's a true freshman and yes, both of his final two high school seasons in Iowa were hampered by injury.
Certainly, it is difficult for even a developed, healthy rookie to step onto campus and push for playing time on a Big Ten front seven.
The possibilities, though, are there as well. Begin with a scene from about a year ago when Gunnerson, already a highly coveted prospect for more than a year, decided he was going to take part in NU's Friday Night Lights camp because he just plain wanted to. The combination of speed and athleticism at his 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds stood out compared with anybody else in attendance. Less than a month later, he committed to the Huskers.
Gunnerson then dealt with hip and ankle issues his senior season at Kuemper Catholic and has now had surgery on both hips to shave down overgrown bones in a move he's said should cure the issue permanently.
Consider, too, the position group. It's adding size and length fast under first-year position coach Mike Dawson, but nobody is really proven beyond senior JoJo Domann. So, can Gunnerson make a push for playing time? The same could be asked of Jimari Butler, a 6-5 freshman who has questions (he only recently began playing football in Alabama) but also upside that has the coaching staff excited about the future.
Said Dawson this spring, "Blaise has the measurables that you look for. If you were going to draw up or write up, 'What does an NFL outside linebacker look like?' He kind of checks off all those boxes."
It might well be too much to ask for those young guys to jump right into the fray. Then again, given the lack of depth and lack of proven big bodies at OLB, who knows?
— Parker Gabriel
— Steven M. Sipple
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, DL Keem Green
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too
No. 21, Keem Green, DL, jr.
At this time last year, Keem Green was one of the biggest offseason stories. Would he actually make it to campus at Nebraska? What might his impact be when he arrived?
Well, he made it all right, but not until the midpoint of preseason camp. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke highly of Green from the start, but said the junior college transfer understandably needed some conditioning work and that he'd play when he was ready.
Green, eventually, saw spot duty in three games but maintained a redshirt season. It stands to reason that, even though NU had a good amount of quality depth up front, Nebraska would have considered burning Green's redshirt if the coaching staff thought he was a true field-tilter at that point. As it was, he played against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Maryland.
Now, though, with the year of eligibility preserved and two more in front of him in Lincoln, Green has every opportunity to become a key player for Erik Chinander's defense. He certainly has the frame at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds.
And with three seniors off to the NFL, there is opportunity aplenty to earn snaps. Tuioti and company think that Green has the versatility to play the nose or end. They lauded his offseason work and said he looked good early in the spring before the proceedings were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among all of the potential contributors on the defensive line, Green engenders a sense of intrigue both for what we know about him and for what we've yet to see. Is he a stalwart? A role player? A depth filler? All of those possibilities remain on the table, but the answer should become clearer once the season starts.
— Parker Gabriel
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 23, DL Jordon Riley
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 23, Jordon Riley, DL, jr.
If any player could have made a run up the rankings of this list over the course of a full spring ball, Jordon Riley seemed like a good candidate.
After all, the midyear addition to Tony Tuioti’s defensive line room turned heads on the first day of spring practice, earning several mentions from teammates and coaches during interviews later that day. Lest we make a mountain out of one day of work, Riley does bring intrigue for more than just a couple of eye-opening workouts.
First of all, he’s 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, according to strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval. Then there’s the fact that he began his career at North Carolina before playing last fall at Garden City (Kansas) Community College. Interior defensive linemen are rarely going to put up eye-popping numbers, but once Nebraska started recruiting Riley, they went after him hard and landed he and Pheldarius Payne out of a sizable group of junior college defensive linemen.
Dline Monsters @Thejordonriley has been putting in hard work daily. He is a smaller Dline guy at 6’6+ 340 #nebraskafootball #huskerpower #wardaddyup @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/KBqRlsvZ45— Zachary Duval (@zduval1) July 15, 2020
Riley is among a few key candidates to replace the solid work that Darrion Daniels did inside for Nebraska last year. With the elder Daniels brother off to the NFL, Riley and junior Damion Daniels seem like the logical starting point. Others, such as Keem Green and Ty Robinson, could man the middle but can also play end for Tuioti.
For the younger Daniels, conditioning and the ability to string several effective snaps together has always been the biggest challenge. Perhaps Riley can do just that, or perhaps the pair can forge an effective tag-team setup.
That’s the basis for the intrigue into Riley: size, experience and the wide-open nature of Nebraska’s defensive line depth chart. How far can the big man take it?
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 25, DL Mosai Newsom
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.
Newsom flew under the radar in his own Husker recruiting class, the 2019 group, as fellow defensive lineman Ty Robinson, for instance, received considerably more media and fan attention.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Robinson, of Gilbert, Arizona, will be in the thick of the chase for playing time next month along a defensive front that loses 2019 starters Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis as well as Darrion Daniels. All three will be in NFL training camps.
But don't count out Newsom. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently told the Journal Star just that. Even so, Newsom for whatever reason simply doesn't seem to come up much in fan discussions. Even his recruitment to NU was pretty quiet.
Make no mistake, Newsom was coveted around the Big Ten. But Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander worked hard to help lure the 6-5, 280-pound defender out of Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Iowa, just miles from where Chinander grew up and just about 100 miles from Iowa City.
Newsom had scholarship offers from the Hawkeyes, Northwestern, Michigan State and Minnesota, among others.
Now, a chance to prove himself. He's part of a defensive line group that has a bundle of questions on top of senior Ben Stille and some players with rotational snaps (think Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels).
The door is wide open for newcomers to make an impact. Is Newsom ready?
We'll find soon. Really soon.
— Steven M. Sipple
— Parker Gabriel
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 27, OG Ethan Piper
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 27. Ethan Piper, OG, rfr.
Some people surely have forgotten this fact about Piper. But others remember.
As Nebraska football fans monitor Piper's development, they perhaps keep in the back of their minds that Iowa recruited him hard.
In the spring of 2018, he was set to take an unofficial visit to Iowa City, but then Nebraska offered him a scholarship and he canceled his trip. He grew up wanting to be a Husker. His heart was with the Huskers, he told the Hawkeyes.
It's possible in 2020 that Piper could play a prominent role in beating Iowa, and whoever else ends up on a schedule in flux because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A redshirt freshman from Norfolk Catholic, Piper is among a handful of players who could be involved in August in an intense battle for the starting job at left guard.
Senior Boe Wilson and junior Trent Hixson each have plenty of starting experience at guard. Junior Broc Bando could be prominent in the mix. But don't count out the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Piper, who may be the best athlete of the bunch.
In fact, Piper arrived on campus last summer apparently set to begin his career as a defensive lineman. He had 103 tackles and eight sacks as a high school senior. But Husker coaches before preseason camp last summer moved him to offense. The initial plan was for him to compete at center.
NU offensive line coach Greg Austin has described Piper as "a very, very cerebral kid." So, he's smart and extremely athletic for a human his size. Yes, intriguing. Iowa apparently thought the same.
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 29, LT Brenden Jaimes
As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
29. Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr.
Jaimes is the first of several players on this list who would rank much higher were it ranking the most important on the roster rather than the most intriguing.
Jaimes anchors what should be a deep Nebraska offensive line and is poised to become a member of a rare club as a four-year starter up front.
The Austin, Texas, native stepped in as a true freshman in 2017, starting the fourth game of the season. He hasn’t looked back since, cracking the lineup in each of Nebraska’s past 33 games.
The intrigue, really, has nothing to do with the depth chart. Jaimes is anchored at left tackle and will be counted on there again this fall. Instead, the intrigue is more about how much Jaimes can make of his final collegiate season. He talked openly before the spring about wanting to take a bigger leadership role. In fact, it was one of the reasons he decided to return for his senior season.
Then, there’s this: How good can he be? Nebraska hasn’t had a first-team all-conference offensive lineman since Spencer Long in 2012. Can Jaimes break that streak and help engineer an offensive turnaround for the Huskers in 2020? He certainly has the tools and the respect within the Husker locker room.
If he does it, he’ll also put himself even more squarely on the NFL’s radar screen.
— Parker Gabriel
— Parker Gabriel
