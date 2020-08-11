'Not like anything ever' — Husker fans, businesses, city ponder effects of silenced season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imagine what Lincoln would look like if the sea of red dried up during the first fall in 13 decades without Nebraska football.

Like a dozen consecutive bye weeks.

No sidewalks spilling over with red-clad fans, no tailgate parties, no packed parking lots always trying to squeeze in one more, no scalpers, no gridlock or Go Big Reds!, no ever-optimistic score predictions on the Melichar's 66 sign.

Instead, a very costly quiet.

At his news conference Monday, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he wanted to skip past the economic impacts of no games, but he estimated them anyway: an $80 million to $120 million hit to the university’s athletic department; upward of $300 million in losses for the city; hundreds of more millions statewide.

And there are other costs, harder to measure, in a city and state that sets its calendars and clocks to kickoff, and all of the rituals and rhythms surrounding it.

“I’m sitting here in mourning,” said Tracey Scissors-Domgard. “I feel bad for everybody. I feel bad for the players, I feel bad for the coaches, and I feel bad for the staff. This is not like anything ever.”