Northern lights could be visible from parts of Nebraska, weather service says
editor's pick

Northern lights could be visible from parts of Nebraska, weather service says

Geomagnetic Storm Watch

The Geomagnetic Storm Watch is from October 30-31.

 Lauren Dietrich

The aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights, could be visible to people in some parts of northern Nebraska this weekend.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, meaning strong solar wind emitted from the sun will impact Earth's magnetic field, leading to the potential for the northern lights to be visible in areas much farther south than is typical.

Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Valley, said the phenomenon is rare to Nebraska and is typically more likely to happen in the Dakotas when there are geomagnetic storms.

The best chances to view the lights in northern Nebraska will be Saturday morning before sunrise. The cloud forecast also appears to be favorable for viewing with clear skies expected and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

