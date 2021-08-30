Northeast Senior Center set to reopen

The Northeast Senior Center, which closed in June because of electrical and mechanical issues, will reopen Wednesday, city officials said in a news release.

Aging Partners said the senior center at 6310 Platte Ave. will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It had relocated services to the Havelock United Methodist Church while repairs were made.

The Northeast Senior Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Lunch reservations are required two working days in advance and can be made by calling 402-441-7151.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.