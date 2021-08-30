 Skip to main content
Northeast Senior Center set to reopen
The Northeast Senior Center, which closed in June because of electrical and mechanical issues, will reopen Wednesday, city officials said in a news release.

Aging Partners said the senior center at 6310 Platte Ave. will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It had relocated services to the Havelock United Methodist Church while repairs were made.

The Northeast Senior Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Lunch reservations are required two working days in advance and can be made by calling 402-441-7151.

