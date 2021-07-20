 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northeast Senior Center reopens at temporary location
0 Comments
editor's pick

Northeast Senior Center reopens at temporary location

  • 0
City logo
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Lincoln's Aging Partners Northeast Senior Center, which has been closed since June 15 due to electrical and mechanical issues, is getting a new temporary location while the facility is repaired. 

The center's temporary location will be the Havelock United Methodist Church at 4140 N. 60th St., and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release. 

A reopening date for the permanent location at 6310 Platte Ave. has not yet been determined, the city said. 

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. each day and meal reservations must be made two business days in advance. Reservations can be made by calling 402-441-7158, and more information about Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Kawasaki to expand in Lincoln, add hundreds of jobs
Lincoln beats national average for cardiac arrest survival rates, data shows
City Hall: Here's where first responders in Lincoln will spend pandemic relief money
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Third Ward crowd watches Bucks in Game 6 in the 'Near District'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News