Northeast Senior Center reopens at temporary location

Lincoln's Aging Partners Northeast Senior Center, which has been closed since June 15 due to electrical and mechanical issues, is getting a new temporary location while the facility is repaired.

The center's temporary location will be the Havelock United Methodist Church at 4140 N. 60th St., and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release.

A reopening date for the permanent location at 6310 Platte Ave. has not yet been determined, the city said.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. each day and meal reservations must be made two business days in advance. Reservations can be made by calling 402-441-7158, and more information about Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

