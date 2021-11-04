 Skip to main content
Northeast Lincoln residents can return to normal water use
Northeast Lincoln residents can return to normal water use

Residents in northeast Lincoln who earlier this week were asked to flush their water lines if they saw discolored water can resume regular use.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday that residents who live within the area bounded by North 27th and North 70th streets and Fletcher Avenue and Holdrege Street can now resume regular water use.

Lincoln Water System has completed water system maintenance. Residents had been directed to flush their water lines if they observed discolored water at their homes and businesses from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

