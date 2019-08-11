Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the southbound lanes of North 14th Street with be closed from Turtle Creek Road/Fletcher Avenue to Morton Street for the closure of a manhole that is no longer needed.
The lanes will be open Saturday and Sunday, then close again Aug. 19 through Aug. 30 for pavement repair and replacement to address settlement and extend the life of the street. The sidewalk on the west side of that section of North 14th Street will also be closed.
Drivers are encouraged to use Fletcher Avenue, 27th Street and Superior Street during the project.