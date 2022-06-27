 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North 14th Street closed from Adams to Superior

North 14th Street from Adams to Superior streets will be closed until Aug. 14 as the city completes a Lincoln on the Move improvement project.

The project will repair concrete, and update road markings and curb ramps along 14th Street.

Bus stops along the StarTran 41-Havelock route will be closed during the construction, as will sidewalks and bike lanes, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said.

Digital signs will alert travelers of the closure.

LTU encourages drivers to seek alternate routes by visiting transit.lincoln.ne.gov or calling 402-476-1234.

