Norfolk man gets his 26.2 miles in despite Lincoln Marathon cancellation

Jake Rich was supposed to make the drive from Norfolk to run in his sixth Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.

But when the annual event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, his girlfriend got creative and put a marathon together just for him.

Maggie Langan created a route in northeast Nebraska complete with a cheering section, water stops and a medal to give to Rich at the finish line.

"I wanted to keep him motivated because he was sad the marathon and other things that he was supposed to run this summer were canceled," she said. "I knew that this would keep him going."

After learning the news of the Lincoln Marathon being canceled last month, Langan immediately got to work.

"I got a whole bunch of people to come down and made a route, figured out stops to give him water and cheer him on," she said.

Rich said when he found out what Langan was doing for him, he wanted to keep up with his training.

"It was a bummer that the marathon was canceled because I enjoy finishing on the 50-yard line (at Memorial Stadium) and the people I run with," Rich said. "But with just friends and family around was way better because I got a lot of support."