Norfolk man gets his 26.2 miles in despite Lincoln Marathon cancellation

Jake Rich was supposed to make the drive from Norfolk to run in his sixth Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
But when the annual event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, his girlfriend got creative and put a marathon together just for him.
Maggie Langan created a route in northeast Nebraska complete with a cheering section, water stops and a medal to give to Rich at the finish line.
"I wanted to keep him motivated because he was sad the marathon and other things that he was supposed to run this summer were canceled," she said. "I knew that this would keep him going."
After learning the news of the Lincoln Marathon being canceled last month, Langan immediately got to work.
"I got a whole bunch of people to come down and made a route, figured out stops to give him water and cheer him on," she said.
Rich said when he found out what Langan was doing for him, he wanted to keep up with his training.
"It was a bummer that the marathon was canceled because I enjoy finishing on the 50-yard line (at Memorial Stadium) and the people I run with," Rich said. "But with just friends and family around was way better because I got a lot of support."
The makeshift route started at Rich's house just north of Norfolk, went through Skyview Park and Cowboy Trail, through Battle Creek and ended at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. Rich also had an additional runner and one biker join him around the halfway point.
Rich has run seven marathons, and said he finished this year's run with his second fastest time of 3 hours and 45 minutes.
"There were no pre-race nerves or jitters because I was just running in front of friends and family," he said. "But I think that pushed me to do better. It was nice having them be the ones giving me water and cheering me on instead of some random person yelling at me."
At the finish line, Rich was awarded his own medal that Langan had made for him.
"I would have been a big time struggle without Maggie and everyone cheering me on the whole time," he said. "She's a good one."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.