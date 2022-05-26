Nonprofits share stories of community support on Give to Lincoln Day

As the persistent rain finally cleared out, local charities and nonprofits sought to share their message of community support on Give to Lincoln Day.

Around 70 of the organizations registered for the annual day of giving turned out at Tower Square over the lunch hour on Thursday to promote their work, including Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

"We’re so grateful to the Lincoln community for the support that they show us. All of the services that we do for those experiencing homelessness and those experiencing poverty are not possible without the support of the community," said Lori Wellman, Matt Talbot's director of development.

Give to Lincoln Day is one of Matt Talbot's biggest fundraisers of the year, with the money raised going to support several programs.

"It’s a day of excitement. It’s a day of gratitude. It’s a day of giving back to the community where you work and live. It’s a day to take care of those in your community who have the most need,” Wellman said.

By 3 p.m., local charities and nonprofits had pulled in $5.9 million from over 19,000 donations.

Jenny Chapin, vice president of marketing for the Lincoln Community Foundation, said donations by midday were tracking ahead of normal.

"Every year it just keeps growing, so it’s hard to know where that ceiling is going to be, but so far it feels like we’re having a really good day," she said.

Of the hundreds of registered nonprofits, Cedars has received the most donations so far, with over $273,000 raised, followed by the Food Bank of Lincoln ($270,000), People's City Mission ($161,000), Matt Talbot ($151,000) and Lincoln Children's Zoo ($140,000).

In the 10 years since it started, Give to Lincoln Day has raised $41 million for local charities and is set to top the $50 million mark this year. Each year it has continued to grow.

"It's all about momentum. It feels like it’s a day that just keeps building upon itself," Chapin said. "The more nonprofits you get, the more donors you get, and it becomes this snowball effect of generosity."

A record 479 local nonprofits registered for this year's event. People can donate to any of them, or support them all, with donations through 11:59 p.m. A full list of organizations is available at GiveToLincoln.com.

Donations can be made online or can be dropped off at the Lincoln Community Foundation through 5 p.m. or at any West Gate Bank in Lincoln until 6 p.m.

Checks should be made to the Lincoln Community Foundation with the selected charity written in the memo line.

Each donation made will qualify for a portion of a $500,000 match fund set up by the Lincoln Community Foundation, presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other businesses.

