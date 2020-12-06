 Skip to main content
Nonprofit focused on foster care to host Christmas light event near Walton
Tawnya Hansen is hoping for a white Christmas.

With the houses and trees lined with twinkle lights and red ribbon wrapped around trees, she thinks snow would be a perfect addition.

"We wouldn't need much, maybe just an inch," she said.

Hoping for snow in the next week isn't only for her pleasure — Hansen mostly is hoping on behalf of the children at Christian Heritage, where she is a foster care supervisor.

After all, that's what all this work is for: The children.

Christian Heritage is hosting its first-ever Christmas event Dec. 12, featuring a live nativity scene, an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and thousands of Christmas lights at the 40-acre campus near Walton.

From 8-10 p.m., the public will be able to drive through the "Light the Night" event at the campus, meet baby Jesus in his manger and the Clauses in their workshop (a trailer they plan to spruce up).

The event is free, but donations are encouraged.

"We just want to make (the kids) feel special," said Brian Berrier, community engagement supervisor at Christian Heritage.

Christian Heritage was founded in 1981 by Gregg and Lisa Nicklas in Hickman, originally as a group home for boys. In 1985, they set up a girls home and as time passed, more services were added.

Now, the ministry touts quite a few programs, always focusing on children in need. On the Walton campus, there are multiple residences for families to occupy with their foster children. There also are two basketball courts, a sand volleyball pit and a pond that often attracts geese.

For the ministry, Christmas events are important, because it gets to provide for foster families and children. Every year, a private dinner is held for the families and presents are given to their children, biological or not.

That event allows the kids to receive something and for the parent to be able to give something.

This year, there are about 300 gifts to be handed out, enough for each kid to get three.

"This year, with job cuts and money being tighter, we just thought it was really important," Hansen said.

On Saturday, volunteers joined Hansen and other ministry staff in setting up lights around the houses on the Walton campus. Others will help out throughout the week, but Saturday's turnout surprised Berrier.

"There's, like, 60 people here, and, like, 20 of them are kids," he said. "It's overwhelming."

Overwhelming in a good way, and to Berrier, it's great to see young people stepping up to help out other youth.

As she fielded questions from volunteers about electrical cords and stood against a chill wind, Hansen reflected on the event preparations. In a way, the urgency Christian Heritage had to operate under Saturday was not that different from a normal day in social services.

"We kind of always have to go safe and fast," she said. "We decided, 'Let's focus on connection and engagement. How can we end this year well?'"

Brian Rader, the organization's chief program officer, agreed that ending the year on a high note was important.

"People need something positive to gather around. We're doing this on behalf of the kids," he said. "In a way, it's the perfect Christmas celebration."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

If you go

What: "Light the Night" featuring a live nativity scene, an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and thousands of Christmas lights. 

When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Christian Heritage, 14880 Old Cheney Rd. 

Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged.

