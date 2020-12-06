Nonprofit focused on foster care to host Christmas light event near Walton

Now, the ministry touts quite a few programs, always focusing on children in need. On the Walton campus, there are multiple residences for families to occupy with their foster children. There also are two basketball courts, a sand volleyball pit and a pond that often attracts geese.

For the ministry, Christmas events are important, because it gets to provide for foster families and children. Every year, a private dinner is held for the families and presents are given to their children, biological or not.

That event allows the kids to receive something and for the parent to be able to give something.

This year, there are about 300 gifts to be handed out, enough for each kid to get three.

"This year, with job cuts and money being tighter, we just thought it was really important," Hansen said.

On Saturday, volunteers joined Hansen and other ministry staff in setting up lights around the houses on the Walton campus. Others will help out throughout the week, but Saturday's turnout surprised Berrier.

"There's, like, 60 people here, and, like, 20 of them are kids," he said. "It's overwhelming."