Non-COVID patient numbers on the rise at Bryan
Non-COVID patient numbers on the rise at Bryan

Nebraska National Guard flyover

A Nebraska National Guard KC-135 flies over Bryan East Campus on its tour to salute health care workers on Monday.

WATCH NOW: Flyover a perfect way to honor the front-line workers at Nebraska's hospitals

Bryan Health’s hospital census reached 425 Tuesday -- the highest it’s been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in patients is a sign of the pent-up demand for elective procedures that were delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement, said during Bryan’s news briefing Tuesday.

When the hospitals were not performing elective surgeries, the census number hovered around 350, said spokesman Brad Colee. But patient numbers have been rising gradually since procedures resumed. On Monday, for instance, the number was 403.

Bryan also released its most recent COVID-19 numbers: 7,609 tests resulting in 1,019 positive results and 251 pending; 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 13 from Lancaster County; two patients awaiting results; 10 on ventilators; 11 in intensive care; five in progressive care and 12 in general care.

