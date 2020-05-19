Non-COVID patient numbers on the rise at Bryan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health’s hospital census reached 425 Tuesday -- the highest it’s been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in patients is a sign of the pent-up demand for elective procedures that were delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement, said during Bryan’s news briefing Tuesday.

When the hospitals were not performing elective surgeries, the census number hovered around 350, said spokesman Brad Colee. But patient numbers have been rising gradually since procedures resumed. On Monday, for instance, the number was 403.

Bryan also released its most recent COVID-19 numbers: 7,609 tests resulting in 1,019 positive results and 251 pending; 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 13 from Lancaster County; two patients awaiting results; 10 on ventilators; 11 in intensive care; five in progressive care and 12 in general care.

