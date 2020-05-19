Non-COVID patient numbers on the rise at Bryan

Bryan Health’s hospital census reached 425 Tuesday -- the highest it’s been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The increase in patients is a sign of the pent-up demand for elective procedures that were delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement, said during Bryan’s news briefing Tuesday.
When the hospitals were not performing elective surgeries, the census number hovered around 350, said spokesman Brad Colee. But patient numbers have been rising gradually since procedures resumed. On Monday, for instance, the number was 403.
Bryan also released its most recent COVID-19 numbers: 7,609 tests resulting in 1,019 positive results and 251 pending; 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 13 from Lancaster County; two patients awaiting results; 10 on ventilators; 11 in intensive care; five in progressive care and 12 in general care.
Bagpipe birthday parade
Responding to the need
Nebraska Strong PSA
Treats for rescued dogs
Bryan drive-thru dance
Worth the wait video
Thank you
Guard helps Food Bank of Lincoln
Red carpet for essential workers
Diaper drive
Horsing around
Snow toilet paper
Gering firefighters
Sew Creative masks
Lunch date with a squirrel
Red Cloud's parking lot graduation
Chicken for the mission
Birthday surprise
Something wonderful
Homemade masks for the mission
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Dance recital with Dad
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.