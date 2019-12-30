'No questions asked' — Lincoln-based Nat Geo photographer wants stolen hard drives returned

Joel Sartore spent three recent weeks in Indonesia, producing portraits of some of the world’s rarest animals.

It’s part of his Photo Ark project, a 25-year effort to photograph the roughly 12,000 species in zoos and animal sanctuaries. The Lincoln-based National Geographic photographer launched the initiative in 2005, concerned that half of the animals could be lost to extinction by the end of the century.

He wasn’t worried about them getting stolen, too.

But Friday night, his black Samsonite carry-on disappeared from the Bali airport. The rolling suitcase contained his computer, camera, passport and three hard drives — filled with images and videos of the animals he’d encountered in Indonesia.

“All were destined to become part of the Photo Ark,” he posted to his 1.4 million Instagram followers and 102,000 Facebook followers Saturday.‬ “I need your help now to bring these hard drives home. No questions asked.”

His Instagram account and Facebook page are dominated by close-ups of wildlife — the Majorcan midwife toad, the Bermuda diamondback terrapin, numbats, caribou and golden-headed quetzal — all of them photographed with his trademark intimacy and clarity.