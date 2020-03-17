You are the owner of this article.
No luck of the Irish: St. Patrick's Day festivities dampened by threat of coronavirus
No luck of the Irish: St. Patrick's Day festivities dampened by threat of coronavirus

McKinney's Irish Pub co-owner Nathan Stewart (right) acts as a gatekeeper on Tuesday, limiting the number of people allowed in the bar on St. Patrick's Day.

On an unofficial holiday when O Street and the Haymarket would traditionally be packed with revelers dressed in green, St. Patrick's Day 2020 had more of a gray feel to it. 

Many downtown bars didn't bother to open their doors Tuesday, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit public gatherings to 10 people or less.

Bars along O Street — including Brothers Bar and Grill and Irish-themed taverns O'Rourke's and Duffy's — taped signs to their doors informing customers that they were closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Marcus closes its theaters; parking spaces designated for restaurants offeri

McKinney's Irish Pub brought down the big white tent that normally would have hosted a St. Paddy's Day street party. But owners of the Haymarket bar did what they could Tuesday to cater to those wanting to celebrate while still abiding by the 10-person limit.

There were no live bands, no Lucky Charms-eating contest nor judging of who sported the best kilt.

Instead, co-owner Nathan Stewart spent his Tuesday counting to 10.

McKinney's Irish Pub featured empty tables and spaces at the bar Tuesday, as the number of people allowed in the bar on St. Patrick's Day was limited to 10 people following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I've just been standing at the door, and, once 10 people are inside, I have to tell anyone else trying to get in we're at capacity," he said. "Everyone is pretty understanding under the circumstances."

Although celebrations were limited, Jim Danielson and Rose Hitz still got dressed up for the holiday. The two were decked out in green, complete with green hair for Hitz and a green mustache for Danielson.

Danielson said they would normally stop at a couple bars on St. Patrick's Day, but they aren't doing that this year. 

"Usually, the streets would be full of people, and there would be music playing," he said.

Jim Danielson and Rose Hitz were decked out in their St. Patrick's Day attire Tuesday. "Usually the streets would be full of people and there would be music playing," Danielson said.

Hitz said she's sad they can't celebrate like they usually would, but feels for the people who are more closely affected by the spread of the virus.

"We feel sorry for the workers whose businesses have shut down," she said. "They're the ones who suffer the most."

Even birthday celebrations were hampered.

Murphy Glen was supposed to be celebrating her 21st birthday on St. Patrick's Day, but changed her plans because of the virus.

"I had hopes of going out with a group of friends on O Street for the first time," she said.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A view from Italy, looking out from quarantine

Instead, Glen said she would likely have a small group of friends over to celebrate. But no more than 10.

"Everyone has certain expectations for their 21st," she said, "but mine are just going to have to wait."

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

Husker News