No luck of the Irish: St. Patrick's Day festivities dampened by threat of coronavirus

"I've just been standing at the door, and, once 10 people are inside, I have to tell anyone else trying to get in we're at capacity," he said. "Everyone is pretty understanding under the circumstances."

Although celebrations were limited, Jim Danielson and Rose Hitz still got dressed up for the holiday. The two were decked out in green, complete with green hair for Hitz and a green mustache for Danielson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danielson said they would normally stop at a couple bars on St. Patrick's Day, but they aren't doing that this year.

"Usually, the streets would be full of people, and there would be music playing," he said.

Hitz said she's sad they can't celebrate like they usually would, but feels for the people who are more closely affected by the spread of the virus.

"We feel sorry for the workers whose businesses have shut down," she said. "They're the ones who suffer the most."