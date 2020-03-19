No live audience, no problem for Joyo Theatre's livestreamed production of 'Starkweather'

A countdown clock spun to zero. A blues song began to play. The laptop screen filled with an image of Brandon Morin lying on his back, tucked into a prop that served as the interior of a jail cell. Sitting up, Morin picked up a pencil, started writing on a shelf and speaking aloud from the journals of Charles Starkweather.

So began the livestream of “Starkweather” from the Joyo Theatre on Thursday night.

The Capitol City Theater Company production of the play, a “dramatic depiction of true events” of the murder spree of Starkweather — played by Morin — and his 14-year-old girlfriend Caril Ann Fugate opened at the Havelock Avenue theater last weekend with a good-sized audience.

Then came the Monday coronavirus mitigation guideline limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people.

“We were able to make it through last week, but it got to where we couldn’t go on,” said Capitol City owner Michael Lecher. “We lost half our shows to the pandemic. We’re just like any other small business. We were depending on that revenue. If we didn’t have this (livestreaming), I don’t think we’d come close to turning a profit, or even break even.”