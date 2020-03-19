No live audience, no problem for Joyo Theatre's livestreamed production of 'Starkweather'

A countdown clock spun to zero. A blues song began to play. The laptop screen filled with an image of Brandon Morin lying on his back, tucked into a prop that served as the interior of a jail cell. Sitting up, Morin picked up a pencil, started writing on a shelf and speaking aloud from the journals of Charles Starkweather.
So began the livestream of “Starkweather” from the Joyo Theatre on Thursday night.
The Capitol City Theater Company production of the play, a “dramatic depiction of true events” of the murder spree of Starkweather — played by Morin — and his 14-year-old girlfriend Caril Ann Fugate opened at the Havelock Avenue theater last weekend with a good-sized audience.
Then came the Monday coronavirus mitigation guideline limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
“We were able to make it through last week, but it got to where we couldn’t go on,” said Capitol City owner Michael Lecher. “We lost half our shows to the pandemic. We’re just like any other small business. We were depending on that revenue. If we didn’t have this (livestreaming), I don’t think we’d come close to turning a profit, or even break even.”
The impetus behind the idea to livestream and record Thursday’s performance was to give some of the 500 people who purchased advance tickets and didn’t attend the first weekend’s performances an opportunity to see the play and to reach an online audience that could see the play live or watch it via pay-per-view.
Noetic Creative, an Omaha production company that had lost all its bookings for this week because of the pandemic, quickly signed on to handle the video production and streaming.
Wednesday evening, the cast and crew gathered to run through the two-act play, rehearsing for the livestream that was shot with four high-defintion cameras.
“We’ve had to modify very little,” said Lecher, who’s the “Starkweather” producer and plays a policeman. “At our rehearsal last night, we mostly figured out camera angles and lighting.”
The production, however, did make same pandemic-related changes.
To avoid having more than 10 of the 16 cast members on stage at the same time, “we axed the curtain call, the bow,” Lecher said. “We’re putting up credits instead.”
Without an audience, the dressing rooms were moved from the cramped backstage area into the theater, providing plenty of room for each of the cast members and the three-person crew.
For Camille Anne Harrah, who plays Fugate, the livestream presented a challenge. She, like most of the cast, is a stage actor and unfamiliar with performing for cameras without an audience.
“There’s definitely a different energy performing when you have an audience,” she said Thursday afternoon. “That’s my favorite thing, to feed off the energy of the audience. But I really believe in our cast. I think we can bring that energy just from ourselves.”
The cast indeed brought the energy to the play written by Omaha author Doug Marr with strong performances from Moran, Harrah, Reed Westerhoff as prosecutor Elmer Scheele and Brent Welch, who played Fugate’s defense attorney John McArthur. Marr died earlier this week.
With little changes in the staging, it was unquestionably a play being streamed, with props moved around, imagination to fill in spaces and overlapping sequences. Technically, there were a few glitches — cameras late to focus on actors and occasional blown-out lighting that obscured the actors’ faces, particularly at the edge of the stage.
But, as a last-minute production, “Starkweather” worked just fine, effectively communicating the play, which is indeed very accurate to the events of 1958 and 1959.
Perhaps unexpectedly, “Starkweather” may have gained a larger audience, if nothing else geographically, with the livestream.
“Starkweather” advertised on Facebook in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston, and had more than 20,000 hits by Thursday afternoon. It is likely, Lecher said, that some of those from outside Lincoln who clicked on the ad either watched the livestream or will see the pay-per-view version.
“Starkweather” ticketholders received a code that could be redeemed to watch the livestream or can be used to watch via pay-per-view. The pay-per-view version will be online at starkweather.live through March 31. The $24.99 pay-per view cost, Lecher said, will be split between the company, Noetic Creative and the Joyo.
“We don’t want the Joyo to go under, either,” Lecher said. “They were, frankly, banking on this revenue. The arts have been hit really hard by this. We’re hoping this is a way to make some money so we can keep going.”
