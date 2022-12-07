No incumbents to run for Lincoln Airport Authority

There will be a wide open race for two seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority in the spring city elections.

Incumbents Zachary Mora James and Richard Nuernberger both told the Journal Star they do not plan to run for re-election.

James, a Democrat who won a seat on the board in 2017 in his first attempt at elected office, said he is stepping down to focus on family issues, including an upcoming marriage.

"Serving you as a member of the Airport Authority has been a wonderful experience and journey for me," James said in a statement. "However, just as every journey has its beginning, so too does it have an end."

James, who is the current chair of the board, touted achievements during his term that include rebounding passenger numbers, the current $55 million terminal renovation project and the recent addition of new service to Houston.

"I am extremely grateful to the people of Lincoln who have put their faith and trust in me by electing me to public office," James said.

Nuernberger is stepping back after a long career in public service.

The Republican was first elected to the Airport Authority in 2011. Before that, he spent 32 years as Lancaster County Treasurer.

"It's been pretty enjoyable," he said of his nearly 12 years on the Airport Authority.

But Nuernberger said "it's time to move on" and give someone else a chance.

The Airport Authority oversees the Lincoln Airport as well as the airport-owned industrial park. Members of the five-person nonpartisan board serve six-year unpaid terms.

Those interested in running for a seat have until March 3 to file for the April 4 primary election. Up to four candidates would advance to the May 2 general election.