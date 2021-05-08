Ninth Street closures begin Monday

The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department will start work Monday on a two-phase Lincoln on the Move improvement project on Ninth Street between A and R streets.

The first phase will require occasional curb lane and sidewalk closures for curb and ramp reconstruction to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The second phase will involve lane closures and traffic diversions for repairs, resurfacing and pavement markings. The N Street Cycle Track will be closed at Ninth and N Streets.

The project will also affect StarTran stops on the following routes:

* 25-Vine

* 41-Havelock

* 51-West A

* 52-Gaslight

* 54-Veteran's Hospital

* 56-Sheridan

* Downtown Trolley

The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 3, and access to businesses and residences will be maintained whenever possible, the city said.