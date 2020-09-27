Nine-Mile Prairie preservers hope planners care for it as Lincoln grows

In addition to its teaching and research value, Nine-Mile Prairie would make a great city park, said Tim Knott.

Knott, who is a member of the Wachiska Audubon Society, said Nine-Mile Prairie deserves protection from overdevelopment.

"It cannot be found again," Knott said.

The prairie wouldn't be a typical neighbor.

For one, Wedin said, a key grassland management strategy on Nine-Mile Prairie is controlled burns that wipe out invasive weeds and preserve the native grasses and shrubs resilient on the prairie.

"Those bunkers don't care," he said of the smoky strategy.

But if housing moves in next door, the new neighbors might, he said.

The residential areas already envisioned for development by 2040 south of Nine-Mile Prairie would be within the range of smoke from prescribed burns, according to the master plan.

Prairie proponents hope the comprehensive plan will help designate areas as green space or for connectivity to the city trail network and encourage lasting conservation partnerships in the area, they said in a letter to Cary.