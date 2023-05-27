Gift this article
Onlookers watch as hundreds of vehicles stroll O Street during the first night of the annual "Americruise" event on Friday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
The first night of Memorial Day weekend, where hundreds of onlookers line Lincoln's O Street for what has become a local tradition, ended with little issue, according to police.
After last year's unsanctioned cruise event ended in
a fiery crash that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders May 29, city officials — including Police Chief Teresa Ewins — promised "things will change."
The city has at least partially followed through on that promise,
rolling out a new traffic engineering plan but sticking with traditional law enforcement methods in an effort to prevent another tragedy for this year's "Americruise" event.
According to Lincoln Police Department Lt. Brian Golden, the department had little issue in the area aside from two drivers, one driving a 2017 Harley Davidson and another on a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, who fled from officers attempting traffic stops.
"Hopefully it will (also) be manageable this evening," he said.
Some attendees on Friday night took issue with the way the event was handled by police this year.
Onlookers watch the first night of the annual "Americruise" event as a police car pulls up to a stop light at the corner of N 52nd & O Streets on Friday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Taylor Cumblidge, who has been attending for the past three years, noted a lower attendance at about 10 p.m. compared to previous years. She attributed it to police's efforts to keep the surrounding area between 48th and 52nd streets, generally the most-attended area for "Americruise," clear for much of the night.
"Every year it has been less and less (people) because the cops and the city have tried to make it less dangerous, but by that they're kind of taking the soul out of it," Cumblidge said. "Last year, you couldn't even see the sidewalk, but now you can find a place to sit basically anywhere."
Jacob Rohn, a friend of Cumblidge who's been attending the event for the past six years, said the incident last year wasn't representative of what the weekend's show is truly about.
He said the tragedy, where 18-year-old
Kyvell Stark is accused of driving his car "close to 90 mph" while under the influence of marijuana before the collision, has attached an unfairly negative stigma to the cruise event.
Police lights illuminate a woman placing a bouquet of flowers at a memorial marker for 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo, who died at last year's cruise event in a fiery crash that killed the two women and injured 20 bystanders.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Stark was not participating in the cruise event which killed 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo. But, the crash he's accused of causing placed a renewed focus on
the perilous driving behaviors that have plagued O Street for decades and become exceptionally hazardous when onlookers line the corridor.
"That could have happened any other night, but it happened while there's a bunch of people there," Rohn said. "I feel like the car community cares about their cars, so they aren't gonna try to go 100 miles an hour down O Street; it's the people that are just adrenaline junkies that think they're gonna look cool."
The annual
event turned fatal in 2000, too, when a car veered off O Street, jumped the curb and pinned a 39-year-old against a tree, killing her.
The event, he said, is ultimately about a tradition of bringing together members of the car and motorcycle community in Lincoln to show off their vehicles.
Cumblidge, who recently moved away from Lincoln, said the opportunity to bring such a community together is especially meaningful for the city because of how restrained they feel for much of the year.
"I feel like a lot of times they're ostracized; whenever there’s car meets, they get broken up,” she said. “This is like the one time that it’s ‘legal’ to show off everyone’s hard work.”
The main drag of O Street, near the site of the crash Memorial Day weekend, as seen from above is painted by black tire marks.
Shawn, a motorcyclist attending the gathering who declined to share his last name, said many of the city’s problems with speeding on O Street would be resolved if the city was more accommodating to the separate racing community.
“They make it illegal to street race, but they don’t have a racetrack for us to race on,” he said.
He also said that the city shouldn’t punish the broader community for the actions of an irresponsible few.
