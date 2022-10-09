Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'

The coach was trying to explain the rules of the game. In hockey, he said, when the puck is dropped, you have to take it.

Nick Bisesi was just 5 or 6 years old and living in Michigan at the time. His first reaction was, "Well, isn't that mean?"

"We knew then he would probably never play in the NHL," his sister Taylor Agena said. "That's just the type of guy Nick was."

When he was older, Nick's kindheartedness stayed with him.

He "never met a stranger" and was a "ray of sunshine that lit up every single room that he entered," his sister said during the funeral for Bisesi.

The 22-year-old died in a car crash that also killed five others in east Lincoln in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.

Bisesi, who lived in Lincoln since 2009 and graduated from East High School in 2019, was in his senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward his marketing degree, according to his obituary.

He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and worked at Firethorn Golf Resort since 2016.

In her eulogy, Agena said her brother was a sweet, kind and caring person. On the night before the crash, he spent the day tailgating with family and friends, and ran into many people he hadn't seen in a long time, including teachers and former baseball coaches and teammates, Agena said.

Blake Welker, the president of UNL's Sigma Chi chapter who started a GoFundMe for the family, said the fraternity will hold a white rose ceremony to honor Bisesi at 6 p.m. Sunday.