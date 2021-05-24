Next few days could be stormy in Lincoln

Monday morning's brief downpour in Lincoln could be just a preview of what's in store over the next few days.

As of 8 a.m., the Lincoln Airport had officially received 0.04 inches of rain, but other areas of the city saw higher amounts.

The rain was part of a storm system that moved its way across Nebraska Sunday night and Monday morning, bringing heavy rain and winds of 30-40 mph to some locations.

The best chance for severe storms later Monday is in central and northeast Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts a slight risk of severe weather in a line stretching from just east of North Platte to just east of York, stretching north to the South Dakota border and south to the Kansas border.

Lincoln has better-than-average chances of seeing more rain Monday, as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the best chance of severe storms is on Wednesday, when nearly all of the state is in a slight risk for severe weather. The weather service said wind and hail are the main threats, although some areas could see rain heavy rain.

Despite receiving measurable rain on 12 out of the 24 days so far in May, Lincoln remains far below normal. The Airport has recorded only 1.34 inches of precipitation this month, while the average amount is 4.91 inches.