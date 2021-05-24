 Skip to main content
Next few days could be stormy in Lincoln
Next few days could be stormy in Lincoln

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

Monday morning's brief downpour in Lincoln could be just a preview of what's in store over the next few days.

As of 8 a.m., the Lincoln Airport had officially received 0.04 inches of rain, but other areas of the city saw higher amounts.

The rain was part of a storm system that moved its way across Nebraska Sunday night and Monday morning, bringing heavy rain and winds of 30-40 mph to some locations.

The best chance for severe storms later Monday is in central and northeast Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts a slight risk of severe weather in a line stretching from just east of North Platte to just east of York, stretching north to the South Dakota border and south to the Kansas border.

Lincoln has better-than-average chances of seeing more rain Monday, as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the best chance of severe storms is on Wednesday, when nearly all of the state is in a slight risk for severe weather. The weather service said wind and hail are the main threats, although some areas could see rain heavy rain.

Despite receiving measurable rain on 12 out of the 24 days so far in May, Lincoln remains far below normal. The Airport has recorded only 1.34 inches of precipitation this month, while the average amount is 4.91 inches.

The weather service forecasts that the warm, muggy pattern Lincoln has been experiencing will continue through Thursday before a cold front moves in. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and around 80 degrees Thursday. However, temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 70s Friday and the mid- to upper-70s for the weekend.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

