Next chapter for Lincoln's Robber's Cave building? Weddings, parties, gatherings and continued tours

The group also bought the former Dahlberg Motors and U-Haul lot to the south, which it plans to pave to double the parking, he said.

The building has been largely empty since the middle of last May, when Robber’s Cave LLC evicted Blue Blood Brewing for defaulting on its lease.

Blue Blood owner Brian Podwinski and Manzitto built the $2 million brewery and restaurant in 2016 above one of Lincoln’s oldest landmarks, the 5,000-square-foot cave that dates to the late 1860s.

The sandstone tunnels originally housed Pioneer Brewery, but spent much of the 20th century as a tourist attraction. And even after its original owners tried to seal the cave off in the 1980s, trespassers kept finding ways to get in, Manzitto said.

Four years ago, Podwinski estimated the engineering and construction costs of resurrecting the cave — reopening its entrances, marrying them to the new building, bringing it all up to fire code and protecting federally threatened bats — at more than $100,000.

The cave, added to the National Register of Historic Places earlier this year, will remain central to the new business, Manzitto said.