'Newsies' raises curtain Thursday on Pinewood's 72nd annual summer musical

There's something special — almost magical — about Pinewood Bowl in July, which Thursday will raise the curtain on its 72nd annual summer musical with a production of "Newsies."

"It's so different than anything I have done before," said Garret Weskamp, a lifelong Lincoln resident who is playing the lead in the musical based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899.

If You Go 'Newsies' When: 8 p.m. performances through Sunday and July 21-24. Where: Pinewood Bowl, Pioneers Park, 3201 Coddington Ave. Director: Courtney Piccoli. Cast: Garret Weskamp (Jack Kelly), Amanda Dewey (Katherine Plummer), Bede Fulton (Crutchie), Kevin Pynes (Davey), Oliver Daily (Les), Sam Pynes (Bunsen), Grant Shirmer (Seitz), Steve Pearson (Joseph Pulitzer). Tickets: Adults, $14; Children, $6. More information: pinewoodbowl.org

Being outside in the tree-lined Pioneers Park amphitheater will test even the most seasoned actors. The 23-year-old Weskamp, a Nebraska Wesleyan graduate making his Pinewood Bowl debut, recognized that almost immediately during the first rehearsal.

"There’s a lot more to think about being outside," he said. "You have to make sure your voice and your gestures and all the things you’re used to doing can be seen because it’s such a big stage."

It's one of the challenges to performing at Pinewood — and this year there are others.

Few would argue the recent Pinewood Bowl renovations — from the new spotlight towers to the improved concession stands — have made it a better facility.

"It looks really beautiful," said Courtney Piccoli, the director of "Newsies."

But not every change has thrilled Piccoli, who has been part of the summer tradition as a performer, choreographer or director 25 times.

"I was sad to see the (orchestra) pit go," Piccoli said. "That has created new challenges, because where do you put a 15- to 20-piece orchestra?"

The musicians will be on stage, but that has forced Piccoli to "alter the way I look at the stage," she said. "Every year is a new challenge with the show. The physical changes out there are this year’s challenge."

And those physical challenges are magnified in a show that features more than its share of dancing.

"This show is difficult when it comes to the dance numbers and transitions," said Emily Maldavs, the production's artistic producer. "There are so many massive scenes that have so many people on stage that require a whole bunch of things happening at once.

"From that perspective, it’s pretty tricky."

But you get the feeling Piccoli will figure it out. This isn't her first rodeo. This is the 14th time she's directing a Pinewood Performing Arts production. That she has directed more shows than anyone else says something — even if Piccoli doesn't let that go to her head.

"I'm honored that they keep inviting me back," she said. "I always try to put out my best work every time that I possibly can. If people appreciate it and they want to see more, that’s the cherry on top."

Weskamp leads a cast of 46 that features its share of talent. Amanda Dewey, a Norris High School graduate who is now a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, plays Katherine Plummer.

Other cast members include Bede Fulton (Crutchie), Kevin Pynes (Davey), Oliver Daily (Les), Steve Pearson (Joseph Pulitzer), Grant Shirmer (Seitz) and Sam Pynes (Bunsen). Eli Shane and Zane Maltas play the Delancy brothers.

Nightly shows are set for 8 p.m. through Sunday, and Thursday through Sunday next week.