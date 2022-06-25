 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York Times bestselling author to give lecture at the Lied Center

New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard is set to deliver the 27th annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities at the Lied Center on Sept. 28.

Millard will discuss each of her four books, all on the bestseller list including "The River of Doubt," a story about Theodore Roosevelt, "Destiny of the Republic," which highlights President James Garfield, "Hero of the Empire," about Winston Churchill, and her most recent story set on the Nile River, "River of the Gods." 

She has been the recipient of the William Rockhill Nelson Award, Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime, One Book One Lincoln award and the Kansas Notable Book award.

Millard was previously a writer and editor for National Geographic.

The lecture, which is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, will also mark the start of the Thompson Forum on World Issues series on Creativity to Solve Global Challenges.

Candice Millard

Candice Millard will give the 27th annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities at the Lied Center on Sept. 28.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

