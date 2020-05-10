You are the owner of this article.
New world, new rules: Closed since March, Lincoln businesses allowed to reopen
Ready or not (and the roots-weary, shaggy-haired and burger-deprived are ready; city and health officials, not so much), here they come:

The return of the customers.

Starting Monday morning, and for the first time since March 26, restaurants in the Lincoln area can return to serving food in their own dining rooms. Hair stylists can fill their chairs. Tattoo artists and nail techs and masseuses can get back to business.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had wanted more time, at least another week or two, because COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continue to rise, with 77 new known cases this weekend.

But after Gov. Pete Ricketts chose to move forward with the loosening of directed health measures, the city chose not to fight him — reluctantly opening doors that have been locked for weeks.

Not all businesses that can reopen Monday will. The Journal Star surveyed more than a dozen restaurant owners late last week, and the majority said not here, not now, not yet.

They — and medical professionals — worry about the timing, when the caseload is still climbing. They worry about keeping their employees and customers safe.

You can’t eat wearing a face mask, one said.

But you can get a cut and color.

Ricketts doesn't rule out Husker football this fall

Paetra Stovall will start cutting hair again Monday at her Sweet Jane A Salon near 17th and O streets.

It will be a new world for her, with new rules. Her salon is small, so they’ll only use every other station to keep customers 6 feet apart.

Everyone will wear a mask, and she managed to land a limited supply to sell to customers at $2 apiece. The salon will also charge a $2 sanitation and protective-equipment fee.

They’ll stagger shifts, spread appointments, spend extra time sanitizing stations between sessions. Customers must come alone, and they’ll be asked to wait outside until the salon is ready for them.

Off the menu: lip waxing and the coffee bar.

Even with the changes, it wasn’t a tough decision to reopen, she said.

“No, I just kind of wanted to get back to work and my routine again,” she said Sunday. “We were already sanitary; we just have to do extra steps.”

Stovall is booked for the next three weeks, but she’ll be the salon’s only full-time stylist. Four others want to ease into it and will return part time. Two more aren’t ready and are delaying their return until at least next month.

She understands. She’s heard the same from some customers.

“I had a couple of older clients, they didn’t want to come in until the end of June,” she said. “Because they were nervous.”

Ricketts looks ahead to resumption of school this fall

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

