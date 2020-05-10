New world, new rules: Closed since March, Lincoln businesses allowed to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ready or not (and the roots-weary, shaggy-haired and burger-deprived are ready; city and health officials, not so much), here they come:

The return of the customers.

Starting Monday morning, and for the first time since March 26, restaurants in the Lincoln area can return to serving food in their own dining rooms. Hair stylists can fill their chairs. Tattoo artists and nail techs and masseuses can get back to business.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had wanted more time, at least another week or two, because COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continue to rise, with 77 new known cases this weekend.

But after Gov. Pete Ricketts chose to move forward with the loosening of directed health measures, the city chose not to fight him — reluctantly opening doors that have been locked for weeks.