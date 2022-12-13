New technology helps more than 40 Bryan West patients get back on their feet

For Brian Carlson, a preschool teacher from Wahoo, the process of getting back to his normal life after contracting COVID-19 wasn't like anything he'd envisioned.
But as one of the first patients at Bryan West Campus to benefit from the use of new technology, his road to recovery looked different than others.
A year after losing his mobility because of complications from COVID-19, Brian Carlson is back home at his family's farm near Wahoo.
Courtesy photo
When Carlson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November 2021, he became very ill and developed Guillain-Barré syndrome.
The rare complication that some people develop from COVID-19 derails the body's immune system and causes it to mistakenly attack muscles and nerves.
Once Carlson's health improved and he regained his ability to breathe, talk and move, he began using Bryan's exoskeleton to regain complete mobility.
Bobby Purviance and Bryan West physical therapists demonstrate the use of the Eksoskeleton.
The Eksoskeleton is a computerized walking frame that supports a patient's body as they learn to walk again.
Just months before Carlson, 52, fell ill with COVID-19, Bryan West received the Eksoskeleton as a donation from the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Since then, the new technology is credited with helping speed recovery for more than 40 Bryan West patients.
While they'd like to help more patients, Barb Wagner, lead physical therapist at Bryan West Rehab, said there are requirements patients must meet to use the Eksoskeleton.
"It typically only works for patients with certain injuries and for those approximately 5-foot to 6-foot-4 that weigh less than 220 pounds," Wagner said.
Some things that may qualify a patient to use the Eksoskeleton are gait deficits resulting from a stroke, multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barré and injuries to the brain or spine.
Bobby Purviance walks with the assistance of an Eksoskeleton during a presentation to showcase the new technology Tuesday at Bryan West Campus.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Although the mobility timeline of patients who use the Eksoskeleton varies depending on the injury, research shows speedier returns to mobility than traditional gait training.
Having various settings, the Eksoskeleton is a customizable piece of technology that re-teaches a correct walking pattern to reduce compensatory injuries.
"The customizable motor support works for various levels of impairment that can self-adapt to provide the patient with the support they need," Wagner said.
One of the great features of the device is that its software allows clinicians to visualize patient progress and set goals for future sessions.
While the device may look heavy, Wagner says it fully supports itself, adding no extra weight to the patient.
The fairly new technology is one that the Fraternal Order of Eagles has been donating to hospitals since 2017.
Its donated six Eksoskeletons across the country, three of which have been given to hospitals in Nebraska.
Zack Timmons, marketing director of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, says pulling together such donations hasn't been easy with the pandemic.
"It's already a process to find hospitals with the required infrastructure to work with Eksoskeleton, and with COVID-19, this isn't as big of a focus for hospitals," Timmons says.
A year after Carlson lost his mobility, he's returned home to his family, gotten back into hiking and teaching preschoolers.
"It can be scary to get used to at first, but I'd recommend anyone given the opportunity to just try it. It helped me get back to normal sooner than I thought," he said.
Brian Carlson credits use of the Eksoskeleton to getting him back to his feet.
Courtesy image
Top Journal Star photos for December
A portion of Lincoln's new South Beltway intersection with U.S. 77 is photographed by a drone, just outside on Lincoln city limits on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Roca. The South Beltway is set to open Dec. 14, which is six months earlier than expected. The 11-mile freeway is one of the city's largest construction projects to date.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst celebrates after making a kill against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst reacts after scoring against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly Middle School teacher Caitlin Bell talks with seventh grade students Hayden Ryan (from left), Logan Haas and Bailey Hitz during a language arts class, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Waverly.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Millard West's Grace Kelly (20) drives in for a layup against Lincoln East on Thursday at East High School.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) celebrates with her team after a scoring against Delaware State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Miami's Abby Cassiano (15) scores over Kansas' Rachel Langs (2) during a first-round NCAA Tournament match Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph walks out of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Travis Mannschreck stocks records on the opening day of his business, First Day Vinyl , Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, First Day Vinyl Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue inspect the damage after a fire Thursday at a Ruskin Place apartment building at 910 Rutland Drive. There were concerns about HVAC units on top of the building causing the roof to sag.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A nearly 40-foot blue spruce is hoisted onto a trailer Monday morning before it was transported to the state Capitol, where it will be on display in the rotunda throughout the holiday season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Juwan Gary (4) quiets the crowd after the Huskers defeated Creighton on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Sam Volkmer (left), Matthew Bittinger (center), and Alma Cerretta play a board game at Mana Games Cafe in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Mari Shumaker has his hair fly as he drives to the basket past Millard North's Jacob Martin in overtime on Friday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (left) and Emmanuel Bandoumel react after a foul call against the Huskers with nine seconds left in overtime in a loss to Purdue on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Purdue's Braden Smith tries to steal the ball away from Nebraska's Sam Griesel on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Samford's Emily Bowman (left) tries to guard Nebraska's Allison Weidner as she dribbles the ball down court in the third quarter on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Estelle Sodji, a fifth grade student at Roper Elementary, jumps up in the air for a Russian toe touch dancing move as part of Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company's Backstage at the Ballet, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left to right, Nebraska's Sam Haiby, Kendall Moriarty, Allison Weidner and Callin Hake celebrate a three-pointer made by Jaz Shelley (not pictured) against Wisconsin on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Simon and Rachel Rezac smile upon seeing their donated Christmas tree light up during the annual Nebraska State Christmas tree lighting Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Construction workers prepare to take out a section of the east stairwell during the demolition of Piper Hall on Monday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or
emejia@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.