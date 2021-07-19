New Starkweather book to examine Caril Ann Fugate's role in killings

“If you’re 14 years old and you think you’re a hostage and you see that, what does that do to your ability to reason and think and make rational decisions about escaping?”

He hasn’t reached a verdict through his recent research yet, he said. And unlike most of Lincoln, he didn’t draw a conclusion decades ago, during the spree, because he was away at prep school.

“I heard about it when I got home,” he said. “So I don’t have to get rid of a prejudice.”

His book will contain a chronology of the crimes, filtered through Starkweather’s own conflicting reports about Fugate’s role. And the Nebraska native — raised in Bassett and Lincoln — will give his readers a taste of the Good Life.

“I’m going to force feed the reader on Nebraska. I’m sick of the one-note take the world has on it. It’s a much more interesting place.”

But this project is challenging, despite his familiarity with Lincoln. When he was working on his first book, all but one of the primary characters was still alive. They helped him tell the story in real time.

“It wasn’t history. It had just happened. It was raw and it was alive and there were emotions everywhere.”