New projects lead to street, lane closures, beginning Monday

Two lanes of Ninth Street between P and N streets will be closed Monday and Tuesday as crews erect a crane to be used during construction of a new hotel at Ninth and O, officials said in a news release.

Street parking and sidewalks on the east side of Ninth Street will be closed between O and N streets, and left turns from O to Ninth will be temporarily prohibited.

Road work or utility work is also planned to begin along several arterials starting Monday.

The westbound lane of Normal Boulevard between 58th and 61st streets will be closed for water main installation. In addition, Glade and Newton streets between 59th to 60th streets, Lee Circle south of Glade Street and South 60th Street between Normal Boulevard and South Street will also be closed.

The water main installation will continue into July.

Van Dorn Street will be closed between 84th and 98th in phases for work on a Lincoln On the Move project that includes adding two roundabouts.

The first closure will be from 84th to 88th streets, followed by 88th to 91st streets and 91st to 98th streets.

The phases of the project will allow access to residential areas as much as possible, the city said. Work is to be completed in July.

