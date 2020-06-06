New Pioneers Park education building to begin hosting summer camp students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pioneers Park Nature Center is ready to welcome its first group of summer camp students to the new nature education building, which replaces a previous building in Wilderness Park that burned down in a 2017 arson.

Starting Monday, the learning laboratory located in the west end of Pioneers Park will be used exclusively for programming.

“In this building, children will be able to connect with nature in a wild, but safe setting for years to come," said Maggie Stuckey, executive director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

The two-acre site around the building features a buffalo grass lawn and prairie, coordinator Andrea Faas said. The building was designed with exterior shower heads for cleaning off after messy hikes, a covered patio, two glass garage-style doors, a kitchenette and a small office.

A majority of the funding for the new building came from insurance after the 2017 fire along with assistance from the Thelma and Hugo Aspegren Trust and the Mildred Barrett estate. The Lincoln Parks Foundation also helped secure funding.

For more information about the Nature Center, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter or call 402-441-7895.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.