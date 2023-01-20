New partnership brings solar power to low-income households in Lincoln

A new partnership is bringing the cost-saving power of the sun to a handful of low-income households in Lincoln.

As part of its new Saving with Solar program, the Lincoln-Lancaster County branch of Habitat for Humanity will be providing two low-income households in the city with subscriptions to solar energy through a community project provided by Lincoln Electric System since 2016.

The program, which allows participating households to own a share in the city’s solar farm output, is expected to save each household $320 a year, reducing its electricity bills by nearly 25% and displace 46% of its electricity consumption.

The program is uncharted territory for the Lincoln organization, which generally focuses on construction work and provides affordable mortgages to families in need, according to Josh Hanshaw, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“Typically, when people think of us, they think of building houses and selling them to low-income families,” Hanshaw said. “But housing affordability goes beyond the payment of physical structures; we try to do what we can to make sure that the sustainability of homeownership is there.”

According to Hanshaw, Habitat generally operates by paying the up-front costs for home improvements and allowing homeowners to pay them back over several years with no interest.

Providing the solar service to the two households for free was made possible by partnerships with the New York City-based Leon Lowenstein Foundation, which provided the grant funding for the project, and the Washington, D.C.-based World Resources Institute, which worked with LES and Habitat to facilitate the usage of the funds.

According to Hanshaw, the selection process for the Saving with Solar program has involved households that the nonprofit has worked with previously on “critical home repair projects," such as roof replacement.

Going forward, Hanshaw envisions a similar model for the Saving with Solar program, although the funding from the World Resources Institute is not expected to be a repeat occurrence. He said there is the possibility of Habitat paying for a portion of the costs for enrollment in the solar program, or that the shares will continue to be offered to households free of charge.

“At this point, we do not know exactly how the program will be structured,” Hanshaw said.

Ultimately, Hanshaw said he sees the Saving with Solar program as an extension of the organization's mission to “bring people together to build homes, communities and hope."

“It really is kind of an expanded or another way that we’re able to serve the community," he said.

