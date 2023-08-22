The Sandhills Global Youth Complex held a groundbreaking Tuesday, kicking off construction for the city's newest sports complex.

The baseball and softball complex being built on the southeast corner of First Street and Cornhusker Highway will have eight all-turf fields, including a 500-seat baseball stadium and 300-seat softball stadium that will be the new home of Nebraska Wesleyan's baseball and softball teams.

When the $27 million complex was announced last September, backers said they hoped to have it open for play by the fall of 2024, but the project ran into a snag with moving dirt to comply with floodplain regulations.

That issue has since been solved, but it pushed back the start of construction, delaying the likely opening until the spring of 2025.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023