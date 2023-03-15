Ava Thomas is president of Lee Enterprises West Region, former president of the Lincoln Journal Star and founder of Inspire women's leadership initiative. She comes to the first episode of Inspired Podcast to share her thoughts on inspiring women leaders in Lincoln and beyond with our host, Katie Kinsella-Boles.
New Inspired Podcast: First episode features Ava Thomas talking about inspiring women leaders
Lincoln Journal Star
