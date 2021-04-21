New Early Head Start center will open in Lincoln with space for 72 infants and toddlers

Lincoln will get a new full-day Early Head Start center this fall for 72 children from low-income homes, which will be housed in a renovated space at 26th and O streets.

The Community Action Partnership, which manages federal Head Start funds for Lancaster and Saunders counties, got a nearly $1.7 million annual grant to expand the number of children it serves in Lincoln to 459. The partnership will serve a total of 493 children, including 34 it now serves in Wahoo.

The new center, which will open this fall at 2615 O St., will have space for 16 infants as well as toddlers up to age 3.

Head Start is open to families with children up to 5 years old whose incomes are at or below 100% of poverty, which for a family of four is $26,500. The longtime federal program prioritizes children in foster care, with disabilities or whose families are homeless or receive public assistance, said Vi See, Community Action’s executive director.

Early childhood education was one of the four initiatives identified by Prosper Lincoln, a community effort begun six years ago to make the city a better place to live, and at a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the new center will help fill a need.

