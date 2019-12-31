New e-cig law in Lincoln won't be enforced immediately

A new Lincoln ordinance prohibiting vaping at work or inside public places goes into effect Wednesday, but the city doesn't plan to immediately issue citations.

For at least a few months, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will respond to all complaints of alleged vaping violations by providing education materials, according to a release from the city.

The ordinance change follows a unanimous vote by the City Council Dec. 16 to include vapor products in Lincoln's city code.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $500 and court costs for third and subsequent offenses.

Many restaurants, bars and works sites already prohibit vaping inside, and this ordinance formalizes those policies, David Humm, health promotion manager for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, told the City Council before its vote.

Lincoln is the second city in Nebraska to ban vaping indoors after Grand Island enacted its ban in September.

The council's action added vaping to the city's indoor smoking ban, enacted in 2004.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.