You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New COVID-19 cases on Memorial Day bring Lancaster County total to 1,090
View Comments
editor's pick

New COVID-19 cases on Memorial Day bring Lancaster County total to 1,090

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

The Lincoln area added 34 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

The new cases reported Monday bring Lancaster County's total to 1,090, although the percentage of positive tests returned has leveled off at 6% over recent weeks after peaking at 14% a month ago.

Statewide, there are now 12,355 confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, an increase of 366 over Sunday's reported figures.

A total of 88,350 tests have been performed to date.

On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

We are gathered: Nebraska churches weigh meeting in-person as restrictions ease

To date, at least 11 Corrections Department staff members have tested positive, including six who work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Seven men housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha have tested positive. No positive tests among prisoners at other state-run facilities have been reported.

Among statewide cases, Douglas County continues to lead with 3,186. Dakota County reports 1,612 and Hall County has 1,466.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 stands at 150, including two deaths reported Monday from Dakota County.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln area

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News