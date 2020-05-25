New COVID-19 cases on Memorial Day bring Lancaster County total to 1,090

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln area added 34 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

The new cases reported Monday bring Lancaster County's total to 1,090, although the percentage of positive tests returned has leveled off at 6% over recent weeks after peaking at 14% a month ago.

Statewide, there are now 12,355 confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, an increase of 366 over Sunday's reported figures.

A total of 88,350 tests have been performed to date.

On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center had tested positive for the coronavirus.

To date, at least 11 Corrections Department staff members have tested positive, including six who work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Seven men housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha have tested positive. No positive tests among prisoners at other state-run facilities have been reported.

Among statewide cases, Douglas County continues to lead with 3,186. Dakota County reports 1,612 and Hall County has 1,466.