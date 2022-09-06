New COVID-19 booster available on limited basis in Lincoln

When Eric Bigham heard that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had approved the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, he immediately went online to look for appointments in Lincoln.

To his surprise, he found appointments available at the CVS pharmacy inside the Target store near 48th and O streets.

Since other pharmacies, including Hy-Vee and Walgreens, didn't yet have the new booster shot, Bigham said he called the Target to confirm and was told that, yes, the store did have the new booster and it was the only one in Lincoln.

"They told me I was the third person in Lincoln to get one," Bigham said.

He appears to be among the lucky few who have gotten the new vaccine.

Other people reported signing up for what they thought was the new booster at CVS only to be told it wasn't available yet and having their appointment rescheduled.

As of Tuesday, CVS appeared to be one of the few places offering the new booster shot, with appointments available at the North 48th Street Target and the CVS location at 16th and South streets. At this point, it is only offering the Moderna version.

RelyCare Pharmacy, at 1221 N. Cotner Blvd, also has the Moderna booster and is currently offering it to people.

"They sent minimal quantity to start, but we are expecting another shipment tomorrow," owner Steve Osenbaugh said Tuesday.

Hy-Vee's website was reporting that it still does not have appointments available. Walgreens isn't offering appointments for the new booster until Wednesday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a statement that it is "currently awaiting final guidance and will provide additional details on offering the updated boosters in the near future."

The boosters, which are reformulated versions of the original Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. Those variants — especially BA.5 — are responsible for a majority of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and across the U.S.

As of Aug. 27, 78% of cases in Nebraska were being caused by the BA.5 variant, according to testing done by the Nebraska Department and Health and Human Services.

A newer variant, called BA4.6, is now responsible for 10% of cases. It's not clear how well the new booster shot works on that variant.

Local and state COVID-19 case numbers seem to have stabilized. Unlike in the past two years, when cases started to spike after school started, they have so far not done so this year.

After rising nearly 20% last week, COVID-19 cases fell 9% this week in Lancaster County, while the average number of daily hospitalizations declined from 40 to 39. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial remained in the elevated-yellow, or moderate, category for the third straight week.

The CDC reported 2,599 cases statewide last week, down about 8% from the previous week.

Pfizer's omicron booster is available to anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is available to people 18 and older. The shot will replace previous boosters, so anyone seeking a booster shot, whether it's their first, second or third, will receive the new one.

Bigham said this is his second Moderna vaccine dose after receiving three Pfizer ones. He said he had some extended swelling and pain at the injection site and was a little more tired than he was when he received previous doses but otherwise didn't have any side effects.

"This one wasn't bad," he said.

Bigham said he was eager to get the shot as soon as possible because he has a preexisting condition, and he also has parents who have serious health issues.

He also cited other reasons for getting the vaccine, including recent studies showing people who are infected with COVID-19 multiple times are more likely to have long-term health issues. And, Bigham said, the prospect of getting long COVID, "scares the heck out of me."

It's unclear how many people will actually get the new booster. According to the CDC, nearly 65% of people in Nebraska are fully vaccinated, but only 53% of those eligible for a booster dose have gotten one.

Experts say that if you do plan to get the new booster, there is no reason to wait.

The CDC recommends you get the booster if it's been at least two months since your last dose, but Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, said most people can probably safely wait four to six months for a booster shot.

The key, Reichmuth said, is to stay up to date on recommended vaccines.

"If you're not up to date, then I think getting this bivalent booster anytime is a good idea," he said.

It's assumed that the new boosters will provide better protection against infection than the current vaccine, but even if they don't, the protection against hospitalizations is worth it, especially for people who have not yet gotten a booster shot, Reichmuth said.

He said he has seen "very, very few patients" who were fully up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines wind up in the hospital because of the disease.

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved. Thank you for your patience.