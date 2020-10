New commander to lead Nebraska Air National Guard's 155th Air Refueling Wing

The Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing held a change of command ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln.

Col. John Williams replaced Col. Robert Hargens as commander of the unit, with the ceremony officiated by Brig. Gen. Wendy Johnson.

Hargens, who has commanded the 155th ARW since 2017, played a big role during the 2019 floods across eastern Nebraska and also addressed complex infrastructure issues during his tenure, said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska adjutant general. Hargens' previous roles included 155th Civil Engineering Squadron Commander, Maintenance Group Commander and the Director of Staff in the Joint Force Headquarters.

Williams has flown in numerous homeland defense and domestic missions and has deployed overseas in support of several military operations. Before Saturday's appointment, Williams commanded the Nebraska National Guard's operations group and operations support squadron.

He "brings a set of experiences which will serve him well as the incoming Wing commander,” Bohac said in a news release.

Williams joined the Nebraska Air National Guard after being commissioned through Air Force ROTC at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.