Lincoln drummer and bar owner Jordy Elfers grew up surrounded by music.

"My dad's a guitar player, my brother plays guitar, the whole family sings, it's a very musical household," Elfers said. "When I was 2 and held a plastic guitar for the first time, that's when I knew what I wanted to do, even though I don't play guitar now."

Today, Elfers plays drums for Thirst Things First — a band his brother created, Universe Content and Sweats. This weekend, he took to the stage for all three during Lincoln Exposed 2023 — Lincoln's annual, all-local music festival.

Elfers wanted to play the drums when he joined his fifth grade band in Wayne, Nebraska, but the director wouldn't let him because he didn't know piano.

Now, 25 years later, he's living out his childhood dreams as a drummer in three different bands.

When he was 23 years old, Elfers moved in with a roommate who had a drum kit and let him experiment with it.

"Two months later, I started a band," he said. "We changed our name from Powers to Unmanned after learning about a band in Canada called Powers. We wanted to avoid a potential cease and desist because we just wanted to have fun and they were taking it seriously."

Playing in more than one band isn't uncommon, he said.

"It's actually way more common than you think for people to double down, especially drummers," he said. "Everybody that I’m in a band with is generally in another band or has been in another band at some point — some people in Sweats, we played Saturday night, played two hours before on the same stage."

Elfers played two sets on Friday and another on Saturday, working behind the bar at O'Rourke's in between. The 35-year-old recently purchased the bar with fellow bartender Bridge English from original founders: Dave Moreland and Doug McLeese.

"There’s no one else I’d rather do it with, we even each other out so well," English said. "He’s the only person I’d want to take this on with. ... If I didn't have him in these past three months, we wouldn't be here.”

The two met five years ago, when English joined the Saturday-night crew at O'Rourke's — a shift Elfers already worked.

English said they worked as a team from the start, developing a close relationship where they can both support each other and call each other out.

"When we took over last October, he thought he'd have to take a break from the bands, that he wouldn't have the time," she said. "I encouraged him to keep playing, I know how important they are to him."

The bar owners switch taking time off to support each other — English picks up Elfers shifts when he has gigs, like Lincoln Exposed, and Elfers returns the favor.

They're still figuring out everything that goes into running a bar, but the two know they need to continue the traditions and neighborhood-like atmosphere. That's why, even after two exhausting nights of Lincoln Exposed and mixed-in bartending shifts, Elfers was in the bar early on Sunday, helping set up for the annual Super Bowl Chili Cookoff.

“Traditional things like this — the chili cookoff, St. Patrick's Day, and everything else — all the things that our regular customers have come to expect at the bar, can’t go away," Elfers said. "Otherwise, we wouldn't be O’Rourke’s."

Elfers said it takes a village to balance his life in the bar with his life in the music scene. But for him, it's worth it for just thirty seconds where he gets to shut off.

"There’s a moment, when you’re doing something you like to do, where you don’t think about anything," he said. "Some people find that when they go on a jog, I find that in my music. It’s that moment where you aren’t a person for thirty seconds and nothing exists. ... My whole life is music.”

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023