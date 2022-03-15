New buffered bike lanes in Lincoln will claim either traffic, on-street parking

The city plans to put a pair of buffered bike lanes on P and Q streets east of downtown, but something has to give.

The dedicated lanes, separated by striping, would either claim one of two travel lanes on each street, or 86 on-street parking spots.

And the city wants cyclists, drivers and those affected most to help it decide which way to go.

“This is directly in front of some people’s front doors, and we want to make sure we hear their questions and concerns,” said Dan Carpenter, the city’s traffic engineering manager.

At an open house Wednesday, Carpenter and others will share the plan, its options and the research they’ve done on traffic and parking in the area.

The one-way bike lanes would stretch from Antelope Valley Parkway to North 25th Street, and were among the proposals and improvements included in the 2018 Lincoln Bike Plan, which the city is gradually implementing.

“And P and Q streets jumped out at us as a good addition to the bike transportation network,” Carpenter said.

They studied traffic on those stretches, and concluded both streets had excess capacity, and that one lane of travel on each could accommodate the volume, he said.

They also conducted parking surveillance, counting the number of parking spots used during different times of the day and on weekdays and weekends.

And they found 73% of the parking spots along P and Q were never used, and that the side streets had extra parking capacity.

“That’s what our studies found, but we still want to hear from the affected property owners. These are people who live here and know those streets better than we do, so we want to get their thoughts.”

The Hawley Neighborhood Association hasn’t met recently, so it hasn’t taken a position on the bike lanes, or the city’s two options, said board member Ann Hirschfeld, who lives near 25th and Q streets.

But personally, she’s in favor of making the area safer for cyclists, and for anything that could tame traffic on those stretches of P and Q streets.

“Those roads are horrible, both of them,” she said. “It has to be safe for everyone.”

And NeighborWorks Lincoln, near 26th and Q streets, would welcome the addition of bike lanes, said CEO Wayne Mortensen. “We’re in support of any urban infrastructure that makes our neighborhood more livable.”

It also supports on-street parking, as an added layer of protection for pedestrians. But it doesn’t know enough yet about either option to take a position, he said.

There’s also a third option — that the city could scrap the plan altogether. But that’s unlikely, Carpenter said.

Once it decides how to move forward, the city could have the lanes striped and ready to ride next year. Eventually, it will use signs to designate 25th Street as an official, on-street bike route from the MoPac Trail just north of Vine Street to the Billy Wolff Trail near Randolph Street.

“That would be a fantastic north-south connection for neighborhoods along that stretch,” he said.

Wednesday's open house is from 5-7 p.m. at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

