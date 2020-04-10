New app gives Lincoln parents a way to find child care options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Littles launched ChildcareLNK to connect parents and caregivers to quality child care. With more than 700 child care openings, the free MyLNK app (search for ChildcareLNK) can connect parents with child care throughout the city.

“With ChildcareLNK, we are helping providers, parents, and the local businesses and organizations who need their employees to be working,” said Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles. “This vital tool was missing in our community prior to the pandemic, but the current crisis has clarified that need.”

The initiative was developed by Lincoln Littles, the University of Nebraska’s Public Policy Center, the city of Lincoln, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Parents and caregivers are able to see the age of children eligible for programs offered, quality ratings, hours of operation and availability for weekend or overnight care on ChildcareLNK.

Childcare providers who wish to participate can contact Suzanne Schneider at SSchneider@nebraskachildren.org.

