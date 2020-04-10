You are the owner of this article.
New app gives Lincoln parents a way to find child care options
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Littles launched ChildcareLNK to connect parents and caregivers to quality child care. With more than 700 child care openings, the free MyLNK app (search for ChildcareLNKcan connect parents with child care throughout the city.

“With ChildcareLNK, we are helping providers, parents, and the local businesses and organizations who need their employees to be working,” said Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles.  “This vital tool was missing in our community prior to the pandemic, but the current crisis has clarified that need.”

The initiative was developed by Lincoln Littles, the University of Nebraska’s Public Policy Center, the city of Lincoln, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Parents and caregivers are able to see the age of children eligible for programs offered, quality ratings, hours of operation and availability for weekend or overnight care on ChildcareLNK. 

Childcare providers who wish to participate can contact Suzanne Schneider at SSchneider@nebraskachildren.org.

 

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

