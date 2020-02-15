New app encourages UNL students to work out

Maybe there really is no such thing as a free lunch, but an app that has recently launched on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus is certainly getting students closer to one, while encouraging a more active lifestyle at the same time.

Plyo is a fitness app that tracks how long students at campuses across the Midwest are spending at their campus recreation centers. Students earn points for the time they spend, and they can spend those points to get better deals from local restaurants and online retailers.

Peter Schultze, the co-founder and CEO of Plyo, said the idea for the app started in a dorm room at the University of Minnesota. He said he took an interest in health and wellness in college, and, as he worked on his own, he considered ways to inspire others to do the same.

The app was launched at the University of Minnesota in 2018, and Schultze said it's spread through colleges in the Twin Cities and the Big Ten.

“Our vision is to bring Plyo to every college campus in the country,” he said.