New app encourages UNL students to work out

Maybe there really is no such thing as a free lunch, but an app that has recently launched on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus is certainly getting students closer to one, while encouraging a more active lifestyle at the same time.
Plyo is a fitness app that tracks how long students at campuses across the Midwest are spending at their campus recreation centers. Students earn points for the time they spend, and they can spend those points to get better deals from local restaurants and online retailers.
Peter Schultze, the co-founder and CEO of Plyo, said the idea for the app started in a dorm room at the University of Minnesota. He said he took an interest in health and wellness in college, and, as he worked on his own, he considered ways to inspire others to do the same.
The app was launched at the University of Minnesota in 2018, and Schultze said it's spread through colleges in the Twin Cities and the Big Ten.
“Our vision is to bring Plyo to every college campus in the country,” he said.
The rewards differ from campus to campus, he said, but in Lincoln they include deals at The Grey Whale, Juice Stop, Jersey Mike's, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, The Mellow Mushroom and other restaurants. Students can also use their points to redeem deals online at retailers such as Amazon, Lululemon and Garmin.
Once students download the app and allow it to track their location, it automatically rewards them points when they enter their campus gym. Schultze said that unlike other fitness apps, Plyo doesn’t specify particular exercises or routines for its users, making it more accessible to people just getting into fitness. Users begin earning meaningful rewards early, Schultze said, which he thinks will lead to habitual use.
“We wanted to take an inclusive approach to fitness,” he said.
Schultze said the company is listening to user feedback and adding more rewards while also branching out to more colleges.
Plyo launched at UNL at the beginning of the semester, and has already grown to a user base of 2,500.
“You can really tell UNL cares about the health and well-being of their students,” he said.
Scott Wagner, assistant director for member services and development of UNL Campus Recreation, said the department learned about Plyo at an industry conference and decided the app would be a good fit for the university.
“We’re always looking to increase our participation and give something back to our students,” he said.
While he said the app may not attract new students to the campus recreation center, he does think that it will help solidify the habits of its regular attendees.
Wagner said he thinks that it’s particularly important to attract college students to fitness so that they can establish long-lasting habits that will serve them well throughout their lives.
“This is where people are truly finding themselves,” he said.
