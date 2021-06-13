New admittance policies in effect for Uncle Sam Jam set for July 3 at Oak Lake Park

The city has announced several new admittance policies for its popular, free Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on July 3.

New admittance policies in effect this year include:

* Only coolers, clear bags (12x12x6 maximum size), blankets and lawn chairs will be allowed in Oak Lake Park. Personal items allowed in the park are limited to phones, keys and wallets.

* All park guests and their coolers, clear bags and blankets are subject to inspection at the park entrance.

* Minors, age 18 and under, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Food vendors for the Saturday event will open at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

AM/FM, a five-piece rock, pop and new wave band from Lincoln, will perform from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. They’ll play a wide variety of hits from the 1980s by bands like Duran Duran, The Cars, Prince, Men At Work, Def Leppard and more. A flag-lowering ceremony with taps will be at 8:30 p.m.