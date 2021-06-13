New admittance policies in effect for Uncle Sam Jam set for July 3 at Oak Lake Park

The city has announced several new admittance policies for its popular, free Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on July 3.
New admittance policies in effect this year include:
* Only coolers, clear bags (12x12x6 maximum size), blankets and lawn chairs will be allowed in Oak Lake Park. Personal items allowed in the park are limited to phones, keys and wallets.
* All park guests and their coolers, clear bags and blankets are subject to inspection at the park entrance.
* Minors, age 18 and under, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Food vendors for the Saturday event will open at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.
AM/FM, a five-piece rock, pop and new wave band from Lincoln, will perform from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. They’ll play a wide variety of hits from the 1980s by bands like Duran Duran, The Cars, Prince, Men At Work, Def Leppard and more. A flag-lowering ceremony with taps will be at 8:30 p.m.
Free parking will be available at Oak Lake Park and the surrounding area, including the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the Haymarket Park lots. StarTran will provide free shuttle bus service from 5-11 p.m. from several locations and Handi-Van service is available for those eligible.
Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West O Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited so attendees are urged to arrive early.
Other rules remain:
* No fireworks other than the city display.
* City policy prohibits use of any form of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chew or dip and vaping products.
* Alcohol is prohibited.
* All pets are required to wear a leash in the park. Attendees are discouraged from bringing pets to the park during the fireworks display.
Visit lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam for more information.