Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday that Christina Nevitt will drop the word interim from her title and serve as the athletics and activities director for Lincoln Northwest High School.
Nevitt was named the interim Northwest AD in December. She replaced Rob Psencik, who resigned at the end of the first semester to pursue an opportunity outside of the state.
Nevitt has taught journalism at Lincoln North Star since 2007, has been an athletics and activities coach, and has assisted the athletic department in various capacities during her time there.
She has also served as the NSAA Student Advisory Committee (SAC) advisor since 2015. The SAC works closely with student leaders and other advisors from across Nebraska on issues affecting student athletes and activities participants. In addition, Nevitt advised the student newspaper and yearbook staff at North Star.
Today in sports history: April 13
1957: Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship
1957 — The Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship as rookie Tommy Heinsohn scores 37 points and grabs 23 rebounds in a 125-123 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Hawks in Game 7.
1980: Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes youngest player to win Masters
1980 — Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes the youngest to win the Masters, with a four-stroke victory.
1984: Pete Rose collects 4,000th hit of career
1984 — Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos collects the 4,000th hit of his career with a double off Philadelphia’s Jerry Koosman in the fourth inning.
1986: Jack Nicklaus wins Masters for record sixth time
1986 — Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters for a record sixth time and at 46 becomes the oldest to win the event.
1997: Tiger Woods wins Masters by record 12 strokes
1997 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the Masters and matching the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.
2003: Mike Weir becomes first Canadian to win Masters
2003 — Mike Weir becomes the first Canadian to win the Masters after the first sudden-death playoff in 13 years.
2008: Trevor Immelman first South African to win Masters in 30 years
2008 — Trevor Immelman handles the wind and pressure of Augusta National far better than anyone chasing him to win the Masters, the first South African in a green jacket in 30 years.
2012: Martin Brodeur becomes second goalie to earn 100 postseason wins
2012 — Martin Brodeur stops 24 shots for his 100th postseason win, and a three-goal first period is enough to help the New Jersey Devils spoil the Florida Panthers’ long-awaited return to the Stanley Cup playoffs in a 3-2 victory. Brodeur becomes the second goalie in NHL history to reach triple-figures in playoff wins. Only Patrick Roy has more, with 151.
2014: Bubba Watson wins Masters for second time in three years
2014 — Bubba Watson wins the Masters for the second time in three years. Watson claims another green jacket by shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round, fending off Jordan Spieth’s bid to become the youngest major champion since 1931.
2016: Golden State becomes first 73-win team in NBA history
2016 — Golden State becomes the first 73-win team beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104, an NBA mark set 20 years ago by the Chicago Bulls. Stephen Curry becomes the first player to make 400 3-pointers in a season by knocking down 10 from long range on the way to 46 points and 402 total 3s.
2016: Kobe Bryant ends career with 60-point performance in final game
2016 — Kobe Bryant goes out with a Hollywood ending to his remarkable career, scoring 60 points in his final game, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA with an unbelievable offensive showcase in Los Angeles’ 101-96 victory over Utah.
