Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday that Christina Nevitt will drop the word interim from her title and serve as the athletics and activities director for Lincoln Northwest High School.

Nevitt was named the interim Northwest AD in December. She replaced Rob Psencik, who resigned at the end of the first semester to pursue an opportunity outside of the state.

Nevitt has taught journalism at Lincoln North Star since 2007, has been an athletics and activities coach, and has assisted the athletic department in various capacities during her time there.

She has also served as the NSAA Student Advisory Committee (SAC) advisor since 2015. The SAC works closely with student leaders and other advisors from across Nebraska on issues affecting student athletes and activities participants. In addition, Nevitt advised the student newspaper and yearbook staff at North Star.

Today in sports history: April 13 1957: Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship 1980: Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes youngest player to win Masters 1984: Pete Rose collects 4,000th hit of career 1986: Jack Nicklaus wins Masters for record sixth time 1997: Tiger Woods wins Masters by record 12 strokes 2003: Mike Weir becomes first Canadian to win Masters 2008: Trevor Immelman first South African to win Masters in 30 years 2012: Martin Brodeur becomes second goalie to earn 100 postseason wins 2014: Bubba Watson wins Masters for second time in three years 2016: Golden State becomes first 73-win team in NBA history 2016: Kobe Bryant ends career with 60-point performance in final game