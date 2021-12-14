'Never in my wildest dreams' — Lincoln woman inundated with donations for Afghan refugees

Jeanette Tiwald was shopping at a thrift store earlier this month when she looked across O Street.

And the Catholic Social Services building jogged her memory.

She still needed to find a family to sponsor for Christmas, a tradition she started more than 35 years ago when her kids were young.

“I just wanted to make sure my children understood how important it was that they should give graciously to someone. I would always say, ‘There’s someone poorer than you who needs help.’”

Year after year, her family arranges for a Christmas meal, and buys toys for children, toiletries for their mothers, blankets for grandparents.

But until that day when she crossed O Street and walked into Catholic Social Services, she’d never had to rent a U-Haul before.

She asked if the nonprofit knew a family she could sponsor. The agency had already made all of its holiday pairings — matching families in need with those who can give — but did have a young couple from Afghanistan who needed help.