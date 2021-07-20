Need a hat? Rodeo expo brings Western vendors from all over U.S. to Lincoln

Dutton said that what makes the experience at the National High School Finals Rodeo so cool is getting to know the kids who will eventually become lifelong customers.

"We do the (ProRodeo National Finals Rodeo) in Las Vegas, and there we'll see people who used us in high school coming back because they know us. It's really neat to see them throughout the years."

Another established vendor at the trade show is Boot Barn, an official sponsor of the National High School Finals Rodeo. The Western wear company has more than 5,000 square feet of display space in the pavilion, including four active hat steamers for those interested in buying an authentic cowboy hat.

Boot Barn also honors five outstanding girls and boys who compete in the rodeo as part of its "Future Stars of Rodeo program." At the end of the week, people will vote for the No. 1 cowgirl and No. 1 cowboy, who will earn a trip to the ProRodeo National Finals Rodeo in December.

"It's perfect for our company to come here," said Brittney Phillips, a representative. "We have kids from Alaska, Hawaii and Canada who will come to us excited to shop here because they can't find Western wear in their areas."